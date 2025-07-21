Terry McLaurin update: Commanders WR will explore trade request over contract dispute ahead of training camp

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin will undoubtedly be the center of attention as the Washington Commanders prepare to begin training camp on Tuesday. There are concerns about his long-term future with the team due to his unresolved contract situation.

Per league sources, McLaurin is willing to consider all of his options, even though he has not yet made an official trade request. Fox Sports says this includes asking for one if talks come to a standstill.

The veteran is entering the final year of a deal he signed in 2022. Although he has been publicly professional, he has had enough based on what he has said lately. After missing June’s mandatory minicamp, McLaurin was clear that he's losing patience.

Despite having a career year in 2024 and five straight seasons with 1,000 yards, contract negotiations have stalled in recent weeks. He was upset that, after their earlier conversations became stale, the team did not get back in touch with him.

"I don't want to feel like you have to beg for someone to see your worth and value," McLaurin said (per ESPN). "When you have that type of production, when you know how people value you and see you, have told you to your face, and then you see how it's progressing until this point, that's very disappointing. I'm just trying to get some clarity. Shoot it to me straight."

Coming off their deepest playoff run in years, Washington is leaning on McLaurin as a key pillar in their offense. This is particularly true with quarterback Jayden Daniels entering a critical second season. McLaurin was instrumental in Daniels’ breakout rookie year, posting 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, then adding three more scores in the postseason.

While the team added veteran receiver Deebo Samuel and bolstered the offensive line, Terry McLaurin remains Daniels’ most reliable target.

Recent receiver contracts set market expectations for Terry McLaurin talks

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

What makes negotiations tricky is Terry McLaurin’s age. He turns 30 in September. Teams are increasingly hesitant to invest long-term in aging receivers. Still, recent deals across the league suggest there’s precedent for paying top-tier veterans.

DK Metcalf’s extension following a trade to Pittsburgh in March, as well as massive new contracts for Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb, have helped reshape the wide receiver market.

First-year head coach Dan Quinn has publicly framed the situation as business intersecting with football during the June minicamp. However, that balance may soon tilt. If Terry McLaurin sits out part of camp or escalates his stance, Washington could be forced to reassess its timeline.

