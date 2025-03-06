Tetairoa McMillan makes feelings clear on potentially playing with Drake Maye’s Patriots in NFL

A Consensus All-American in 2024, Tetairoa McMillan hopes to be selected by the New England Patriots in April's NFL draft. He was asked who he'd like to catch passes from next season: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams or New England Patriots' Drake Maye.

"Drake Maye," McMillan said.

He shared his reason for choosing the North Carolina product, who made the Pro Bowl in 2024.

"I just feel like Drake Maye would be a little somewhat different that I haven’t caught the ball from," he said.

The Pats own the No. 4 overall selection in the draft and could be in the market for a wide receiver. That’s because the team struggled in the pass-catching department during Maye’s rookie campaign, with tight end Hunter Henry being their leading receiver with 674 yards.

Despite not having a bonafide top receiving threat, Maye still posted an impressive rookie campaign, with a 66.6 completion percentage and 15 touchdown passes.

McMillan was a First-team All-Big 12 at the University of Arizona in 2024 and was also named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. The 21-year-old, born in Waimanalo, Hawaii, averaged a career-high 109.9 receiving yards per game last season with the Wildcats and had eight touchdown catches.

McMillan won the Alamo Bowl with Arizona in 2023, as they beat the Oklahoma Sooners 38-24.

Tetairoa McMillan’s next potential team

Coming into the NFL Combine, Tetairoa McMillan was projected to be the top wide receiver off the board in the NFL Draft. That has seemingly changed though with scouts concerned about his overall game.

Given how eager the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are for a quarterback, McMillan is unlikely to be among the top three picks. The Patriots may choose him, but it appears he'll be chosen later in the first round.

Sports Illustrated believes he could go to the Buffalo Bills, a team needing a top receiver and seemingly on the cusp of getting to the Super Bowl. The AFC East champions lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference title game this past season despite having the NFL MVP in Josh Allen, whose best receiver was Khalil Shakir, with 821 yards through the air.

McMillan’s ability to gain extra yards after the catch would make him an appealing option to Buffalo. In college, he averaged at worst 15.6 yards per catch, with his best being 18.0 in 2022.

The Bills hold the No. 30 selection in April’s draft.

