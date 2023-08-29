'They're on the hook for $92,000,000': Ex-NFL GM claims Cardinals are already sweating on Kyler Murray's mega-million contract

The Arizona Cardinals are in a sticky situation with quarterback Kyler Murray as he is on the comeback trail from an ACL injury.

With Arizona cutting Colt McCoy, Joshua Dobbs is the one who many think will start the season. Given that the Cardinals placed Murray on the PUP list, which means he can't play in the first four games of the year, things are looking good.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi thinks that due to Kyler Murray's injury clause in his contract, the Cardinals won't let their quarterback see the field in 2023.

“Every contract in the National Football League with the exception of Deshaun Watson is guaranteed for injury," Lombardi said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "No one guarantees for skill and injury, because then you have to do what the Browns did with Watson and send the money and future year guaranteed to the league's escrow account. But if you only put one of those clauses on guarantees, it doesn't have to be funded.

"So, in Kyler Murray's case, he's got $56 million coming. And he has a potential to earn $92 million that are only protected by the injury guarantee clause. OK. So, they placed him on PUP. My sense of it is he won't play ... for the rest of the year, because they can't risk putting him back on the field and having him get injured, and now they're on the hook for $56 million.

"And they're on the hook for $92 million guaranteed now, four days at the beginning of next season, to determine whether that contract becomes skill and injury guaranteed.

"I think this gives them the opportunity to continue to examine. He's off the field. He can't get ... any more hurt than he already is, and it keeps them from having an injury guarantee.”

So, what Lombardi is saying here is that if Murray returns to the field in 2023 and gets injured again, then the Cardinals will have to fork out even more money to their quarterback.

Will Kyler Murray play in 2023?

Kyler Murray

Given that Murray will miss the opening four games of the season, there is a real possibility that Arizona could start 0-4 as they face the Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

With that in mind, if what Lombardi said about the injury guarantee in Kyler Murray's contract is added, there would be no incentive to play him.

Also, keep in mind that many think that Caleb Williams will be declaring for the draft next year and that Arizona might move off Murray in favor of Williams.

There are too many factors that could hinder Arizona if it plays Murray. And if its season starts the way many think it will, there's no reason to put him in harm's way.

It will be a fascinating watch to see what Arizona do, but the smart money could be on Murray sitting out the entire 2023 season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" and H/T Sportskeeda.

