Texans fans slam former Cowboys for drawing comparisons between C.J. Stroud and Dak Prescott - “No one gives a f*ck what Cole Beasley thinks”

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 17, 2023 03:57 GMT
Texans fans slam former Cowboys for drawing comparisons between C.J. Stroud and Dak Prescott

Cole Beasley found himself in the midst of a storm after he compared C.J. Stroud and Dak Prescott. There is no love lost between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys as they both fight to be the kings ot Texas. And that is how an innocuous comment on Twitter can invite the rage of so many people.

It all began when Noah Brown compared C.J. Stroud to Dak Prescott. Now with the Houston Texans, he previously played his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He said he was impressed by the leadership the rookie quarterback was showing.

Cole Beasley, of course, has also formerly played with the Dallas Cowboys. And he jumped on Brown's comment saying that if this is true, it is indeed special because the Cowboys quarterback has the best huddle presence of anyone he has played with.

Former Cowboys WR Cole Beasley on Noah Brown comparing CJ Stroud to Dak Prescott by u/jimmyhoffasbrother in Texans

While that was likely intended as praise, it did not sit well with the Texans fans. Not only does Dak Prescott play for a state rival, his record was not great last year as he tied for most interceptions, with their very own Davis Mills, in the regular season. That he achieved that after missing chunks of the season made him the most turnover-worthy quarterback in the league.

By getting C.J. Stroud, the Texans will be hoping to do more than the Cowboys quarterback has done in Dallas. And their fans accordingly piled on to Cole Beasley on Reddit. Here are some of the responses that ranged from disdain to anger.

Was Cole Beasley right in his assessment of Dak Prescott in C.J. Stroud comparison?

One thing that stood out immediately from Cole Beasley's comment, obviously, is that he rates Dak Prescott quite highly. However, that raised another interesting question.

The wide receiver has played with many quarterbacks, including most recently with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. They have been more successful than the Cowboys in the past few years. To say, the Cowboys quarterback is better than the Bills quarterback is high praise.

Not to forget, even though he went there and shortly retired before returning, he did also play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He certainly would have met the legendary Tom Brady there. With the Cowboys themselves, he has played with Tony Romo before the current incumbent.

Therefore, not only is it high praise for C.J. Stroud from Cole Beasley, it is exceptional confidence from him in Dak Prescott's abilitis. Never mind the Houston Texans fans, the Dallas Cowboys fans will be hoping that their quarterback can outplay Josh Allen and Tom Brady for once in the future.

