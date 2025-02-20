Texans get help for C.J. Stroud with 25-TD WR in 2025 NFL mock draft

The Houston Texans could be looking to strengthen their receiving unit for C.J. Stroud in the 2025 NFL draft. The Athletic's Mike Jones sees Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III as their first-round selection at pick 25, as per his latest mock draft.

The Texans have major changes coming to their receiver corps. Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods are set to head into free agency, and Tank Dell is recovering from a serious leg injury. Those losses mean Houston has an immediate need for offensive weapons and the draft is the cheapest way to plug the holes.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans already implemented one significant offense change this offseason, replacing coordinator Bobby Slowik after C.J. Stroud took 52 sacks in 2024 - the second-most in the NFL.

NCAA Football: Missouri at Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

Burden's college stats highlight his ability, as in 2023, he had 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. His 2024 totals were 61 receptions, 676 yards, and six scores. Burden scored 25 total TDs in his college career, with 21 of them coming as receiving TDs.

Missouri star Luther Burden III would bring an intriguing skill set to help C.J. Stroud

At 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds, Luther Burden resembles a running back more than a traditional receiver. His frame helps him break tackles but it does raise questions about his ability to beat press coverage on the outside, something scouts are quick to point out.

Burden performs best when given a little space, so would be an ideal target on quick screens and short passes. With that in mind, he could provide C.J. Stroud with a reliable safety valve between the seams. However, whether that space would always be readily available to him in the NFL is a different matter, as is whether he will be available when the Texans hit the clock.

This pick would address both immediate and long-term needs for Houston, as C.J. Stroud requires additional weapons if he is to recapture his Offensive Rookie of the Year form from 2023.

It will be interesting to see if this mock draft comes to fruition and if Luther Burden III is available when the Texans are on the clock in April.

