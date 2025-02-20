Texans GM Nick Caserio drops update on Stefon Diggs’ future with team after ACL injury

The door is not closed on Stefon Diggs’ time with the Houston Texans. The wide receiver is set to be a free agent, but Texans GM Nick Caserio is open to keeping the veteran on the team.

“I had a good relationship with Stef and his representation. We enjoyed having Stef in the building, so the door is always open," Caserio said.

However, Caserio was coy about elaborating on the team's interest in Diggs and instead talked about how they would consider the various options.

"A number of players have expressed sentiments and interest in potentially returning to our team next season so we never rule anything out," Caserio added. "We’re going to be open-minded and work through the process here. Things will probably pick up over the next few weeks.”

Caserio traded for the four-time Pro Bowler from the Buffalo Bills last season. Caserio then adjusted Diggs’ contract to allow him to hit free agency this year.

Diggs suffered a non-contact injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, which was ultimately diagnosed as a ruptured ACL, putting him out for the season. He had 47 receptions for 496 yards.

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has already expressed his desire for the franchise to bring Diggs back.

"That's my boy. I would love to have Stef back," Stroud said on KPRC2. "We were just getting started. He was having so much fun. Me and him were starting to build a rapport."

Houston Texans and Nick Caserio need to add depth at wide receiver

Regardless of what the Texans decide to do with Diggs, they will still need reinforcements at wide receiver.

Young star wide receiver Tank Dell dislocated his knee and tore his ACL, LCL and MCL in a gruesome injury in week 16 of the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dell has a long road to recovery and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season.

Without Diggs and Dell, the Texans do not have enough to compete against the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. CJ Stroud only threw for 175 yards and they were bounced out of the playoffs with a 34-10 loss.

The Texans still have Nico Collins and John Metchie III as dependable targets but will need to add more firepower to take advantage of the championship window while third-year quarterback Stroud is still on his cost-controlled rookie contract.

They only have six draft picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, making trades or drafting a wide receiver challenging but not impossible. Instead, Caserio might pursue a veteran free agent like Marquise Brown or even reunite with DeAndre Hopkins.

