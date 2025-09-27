"Texans got another freak": Fans haunted by Deshaun Watson scandal amid reports of C.J. Stroud's problems in Houston

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is under the microscope after the team's winless start to the season. The quarterback has not been performing up to his usual standard with murmurs brewing behind the scenes, per NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Ad

Ahead of Houston's Week 4 clash against the Tennessee Titans, Russini shared that Stroud is still figuring things out in a new-look team. The NFL insider also said that something is about to surface soon.

Russini said on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz:"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"C.J. Stroud is really good. I think they are still trying to figure themselves out on offense. They have a new play caller. They have a different-looking offensive line. I still think they’re working some kinks out. So, he’s still good."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I’m not in the camp of he’s ruining his opportunity here to get some mega extension. I still think C.J. Stroud can play. I just think there’s still a lot of work to be done, and there’s some things going on behind the scenes that I think we’re going to find out about soon.”

Ad

Fans reacted to trouble brewing behind the scenes, remiscing about former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"No way the Texans got another freak."

cade @CadeBuffalow No way the Texans got another freak

Ad

"Deshaun Watson 2.0…"

CUTENSAI ROMERO @tensaiarmando Deshaun Watson 2.0…

Ad

"Did they set his ass up with massage therapists too? I know a team that likes players with that shitty history."

Idiots with Mics Podcast @IdiotsWMicsPod Did they set his ass up with massage therapists too? I know a team that likes players with that shitty history.

Ad

"Remember the last time we found out behind the scenes stuff about a Texans QB?"

Matty Ice @MattFresh_J Remember the last time we found out behind the scenes stuff about a Texans QB?

Ad

"CJ got a masseuse thing, too?"

'Stro Dogg @Matthew_Gaskin CJ got a masseuse thing, too?

Ad

"Stroud been going to the massage parlours."

Matt @MattOfTheSouth Stroud been going to the massage parlours

Ad

Deshaun Watson faced sexual assault allegations from massage therapists during his time with the Texans and was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million in 2022.

C.J. Stroud's stocks declining after underwhelming start to season

C.J. Stroud has completed 64% pass completion rate for 599 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has a 76.9 passer rating, the sixth-worst by a quarterback after three games.

His underwhelming performances have raised question marks about his future as the quarterback is eligible for an extension in the 2026 offseason. He is in the third year of his $36.3 million rookie contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.