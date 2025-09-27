"Texans got another freak": Fans haunted by Deshaun Watson scandal amid reports of C.J. Stroud's problems in Houston

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is under the microscope after the team's winless start to the season. The quarterback has not been performing up to his usual standard with murmurs brewing behind the scenes, per NFL insider Dianna Russini.
Ahead of Houston's Week 4 clash against the Tennessee Titans, Russini shared that Stroud is still figuring things out in a new-look team. The NFL insider also said that something is about to surface soon.
Russini said on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz:"
"C.J. Stroud is really good. I think they are still trying to figure themselves out on offense. They have a new play caller. They have a different-looking offensive line. I still think they’re working some kinks out. So, he’s still good."
“I’m not in the camp of he’s ruining his opportunity here to get some mega extension. I still think C.J. Stroud can play. I just think there’s still a lot of work to be done, and there’s some things going on behind the scenes that I think we’re going to find out about soon.”
Fans reacted to trouble brewing behind the scenes, remiscing about former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
"No way the Texans got another freak."
"Deshaun Watson 2.0…"
"Did they set his ass up with massage therapists too? I know a team that likes players with that shitty history."
"Remember the last time we found out behind the scenes stuff about a Texans QB?"
"CJ got a masseuse thing, too?"
"Stroud been going to the massage parlours."
Deshaun Watson faced sexual assault allegations from massage therapists during his time with the Texans and was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million in 2022.
C.J. Stroud's stocks declining after underwhelming start to season
C.J. Stroud has completed 64% pass completion rate for 599 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has a 76.9 passer rating, the sixth-worst by a quarterback after three games.
His underwhelming performances have raised question marks about his future as the quarterback is eligible for an extension in the 2026 offseason. He is in the third year of his $36.3 million rookie contract.
