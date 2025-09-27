  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "We are going to find out about soon": Insider Dianna Russini hints at trouble brewing between C.J. Stroud and Texans amid 0-3 start

"We are going to find out about soon": Insider Dianna Russini hints at trouble brewing between C.J. Stroud and Texans amid 0-3 start

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 27, 2025 02:48 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Insider Dianna Russini hints at trouble brewing between C.J. Stroud and Texans amid 0-3 start

C.J. Stroud has had a troubling start to his third year with the Houston Texans. They have put up a 0-3 record to start the season and have yet to secure their first victory of the year. Amid his lackluster performance, there is now an air of uncertainty regarding the quarterback's future with the team.

Ad

On Friday, NFL insider Diana Russini came forward to share her thoughts on the C.J. Stroud situation. She expressed some confidence in the quarterback's ability to make a bounce-back. However, she also hinted at brewing trouble in Houston, stating that things might go through some changes in the coming days.

"C.J. Stroud is really good," Russini said. "I think they are still trying to figure themselves out on offense. They have new playcaller, they have a different looking offensive line. I still think they are working some kinks out."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So he's still good. I'm not on this, I am not in the camp of he's ruining his opportunity here to get some mega extension. I still think C.J. Stroud can play. I just think there's still a lot of work to be done and there are some things going on behind the scenes that I think we are going to find out about soon."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

So far in three games, Stroud has completed 57 of the 89 passes he has attempted. He also recorded 599 yards and two touchdowns passing with two interceptions to his name. In Week 3, they suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Texans star calls out C.J. Stroud's offensive struggles with the team

On the 'Pat McAfee' Show, retired Texans star JJ Watt discussed the team's early-season struggles.

Ad

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year also called out how the offense has been struggling to showcase productivity on the field. He also highlighted how the offense did not show any improvement after back-to-back losses.

"Obviously, the first two weeks, I mean, you got the Rams, and you got the Bucs. And they go down, and they're very tight, very close games first in their division," Watt said. "So those are very tough losses. ..."
Ad
"When I go out of the booth this week, ... and I see the Texans lost to the Jaguars, that's one where you're like, 'Oh, okay, this is not, this is not what is normally happening.'"
"After the first two weeks, they're like, 'All right, we're gonna figure out and get on track.' And clearly they didn't get on track this week. The offense is struggling, haven't gotten it going, so there has to be some sort of improvement shown there."
Ad

The Texans next face the Titans on Sept. 28 at NRG Stadium. Can C.J. Stroud lead his team to their first win of the year in Week 4?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications