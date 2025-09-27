"We are going to find out about soon": Insider Dianna Russini hints at trouble brewing between C.J. Stroud and Texans amid 0-3 start

C.J. Stroud has had a troubling start to his third year with the Houston Texans. They have put up a 0-3 record to start the season and have yet to secure their first victory of the year. Amid his lackluster performance, there is now an air of uncertainty regarding the quarterback's future with the team.On Friday, NFL insider Diana Russini came forward to share her thoughts on the C.J. Stroud situation. She expressed some confidence in the quarterback's ability to make a bounce-back. However, she also hinted at brewing trouble in Houston, stating that things might go through some changes in the coming days.&quot;C.J. Stroud is really good,&quot; Russini said. &quot;I think they are still trying to figure themselves out on offense. They have new playcaller, they have a different looking offensive line. I still think they are working some kinks out.&quot;&quot;So he's still good. I'm not on this, I am not in the camp of he's ruining his opportunity here to get some mega extension. I still think C.J. Stroud can play. I just think there's still a lot of work to be done and there are some things going on behind the scenes that I think we are going to find out about soon.&quot;So far in three games, Stroud has completed 57 of the 89 passes he has attempted. He also recorded 599 yards and two touchdowns passing with two interceptions to his name. In Week 3, they suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.Former Texans star calls out C.J. Stroud's offensive struggles with the teamOn the 'Pat McAfee' Show, retired Texans star JJ Watt discussed the team's early-season struggles.The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year also called out how the offense has been struggling to showcase productivity on the field. He also highlighted how the offense did not show any improvement after back-to-back losses.&quot;Obviously, the first two weeks, I mean, you got the Rams, and you got the Bucs. And they go down, and they're very tight, very close games first in their division,&quot; Watt said. &quot;So those are very tough losses. ...&quot;&quot;When I go out of the booth this week, ... and I see the Texans lost to the Jaguars, that's one where you're like, 'Oh, okay, this is not, this is not what is normally happening.'&quot;&quot;After the first two weeks, they're like, 'All right, we're gonna figure out and get on track.' And clearly they didn't get on track this week. The offense is struggling, haven't gotten it going, so there has to be some sort of improvement shown there.&quot;The Texans next face the Titans on Sept. 28 at NRG Stadium. Can C.J. Stroud lead his team to their first win of the year in Week 4?