Texans great makes feelings known on Stefon Diggs' heading into free agency

Hall of Fame receiver Andre Johnson endorsed keeping Stefon Diggs in Houston. His comments arrive as the Texans face a critical decision about the four-time Pro Bowl receiver's future with the team.

The situation turned after Diggs suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the Week 8 game against Indianapolis Colts. Before the injury, he demonstrated his value with 496 yards, 47 receptions, and four touchdowns in eight games.

Speaking at Travis Scott's charity baseball game on Saturday, Johnson addressed Diggs' connection to Houston and his potential return to the team:

"You always want to see a great player come back," Johnson said. "You hate to see what happened with him tearing his ACL. I think he loves the city, loves the organization from the feedback I've gotten from him. We'll see what happens."

With Tank Dell expected to miss the 2025 season due to a leg injury, the Texans need experienced receivers alongside Nico Collins.

Stefon Diggs' contract talks loom large

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

The Texans voided the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him an unrestricted free agent. At 31 and recovering from injury, his market value remains a key question.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked Diggs as the fifth-best receiver available and No. 53 overall among free agents. Pro Football Focus placed him even higher at No. 11 overall, citing his consistent performance before the injury.

"Prior to going down, Diggs showed no signs of slowing, on pace to produce his 10th straight campaign with a 77.0-plus PFF receiving grade," PFF noted in their analysis on Thursday.

The New York Giants emerged as potential suitors, according to PFF. They could pair Stefon Diggs with expected draft pick Malik Nabers to support their quarterback of the future.

Houston's options extend beyond Stefon Diggs. CBS Sports highlighted several veteran alternatives, including Washington's Dyami Brown, Giants' Darius Slayton, and Chiefs' Hollywood Brown. A reunion with DeAndre Hopkins also remains possible.

The Texans hold six draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, providing opportunities to add young receivers.

The NFL's free agency calendar adds pressure to the decision. Teams can begin negotiations on Mar. 10, with official signings starting Mar. 12.

Stefon Diggs averaged 62 yards per game and scored every other week in his limited 2024 action. Those numbers, combined with his veteran presence, support Johnson's case for bringing him back to Houston.

