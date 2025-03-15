Texans legend J.J. Watt boldly declares Cam Newton's 2011 Draft class as "best of all time"

Former NFL star J.J. Watt revealed his best draft class of all time. The 5x Pro Bowler played 12 seasons in the league with the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals. Watt decided to hang up his cleats following the 2022 season with the Cardinals.

On Saturday, J.J. Watt shared a story on Instagram. He shared a post by NFL about the 2011 draft having the most stacked prospects in the first round, including 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton. The DE seconded the view.

"Best Draft Class of All Time," Watt wrote.

J.J. Watt's Instagram story

After leading the Auburn Tigers to an undefeated national championship, Cam Newton was drafted No.1 by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL draft.

It also saw the rise of a few other notable NFL stars such as 2x Super Bowl champ Von Miller, 7x Pro Bowler A.J. Green, 8x Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson, and 7x Pro Bowler Julio Jones, to name a few.

J.J. Watt himself was a part of this draft class. The Houston Texans drafted him with the 11th overall pick in the first round. He spent 10 seasons with them and was honored thrice as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

After the 2020 season, the Houston Texans decided to part ways with J.J. Watt. He then signed a 2-year $28 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals. However, he saw limited time on the field due to injuries before finally calling it quits following a 4-13 campaign in 2022.

J.J. Watt shares his thoughts on his younger brother's potential extension with the Steelers

The veteran's younger brother T.J. Watt, was drafted by the Steelers during the 2017 NFL draft. In 2021, he signed a four-year $120 million extension and is entering the final year of this contract.

T.J. Watt has earned a name for himself as one of the best defenders in the NFL. He has earned 7 Pro Bowl honors and was named the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Earlier this month, on the Patt McAfee show, J.J. Watt talked about his younger brother landing another potential extension with the Steelers.

"He's going into the last year of his deal, the former NFL DE said. "So yeah, there's no question (that TJ is having extension talks with the Steelers). The earlier the things get done, the better it turns out. That's all I'm saying."

Expand Tweet

Last season, T.J. Watt helped the Steelers to a 10-7 campaign and a playoff spot. They were unfortunately eliminated by the Ravens in the Wild Card round. He recorded a total of 61 tackles and 11.5 sacks in the regular season. It will be interesting to see what kind of an extension the Steelers provide to one of their key defensive players.

