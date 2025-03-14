Texans legend J.J. Watt's wife Kealia teams up with TravisMathew to lift next gen female athletes

Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt’s wife, Kealia Watt, was tagged in a promotional Instagram post by apparel brand "TravisMathew" on Wednesday. The brainchild of Travis Johnson and Eric Lautenbach, TravisMathew is known for its golf clothing but is looking to expand into other sports.

The post was captioned:

“From the soccer field to the sidelines to life as a new mom, Kealia Watt knows what it means to stay on the move. As a former pro athlete, Burnley Football Club part-owner, and sideline reporter, she needs a pant that works as hard as she does. ⚽”

The post featured pictures of Kealia wearing TravisMathew’s recently launched pants. It also included a video where she emphasized the importance of comfort, saying:

“It’s so important to have a comfortable pant because I am so used to wearing athletic clothes, sweats, soccer shorts. And so comfort is my number one goal. And now that I’m so busy, I am at the airport, I’m home with my son Koa, it is so important to be comfortable.”

TravisMathew also promised to make a donation to Kealia’s selected charity, "I Play Like a Girl," in honor of Women’s History Month. She hailed the brand for its donation and said:

“I could not be prouder to support Play Like a Girl in their mission to help young girls live out their limitless potential. Play Like a Girl is inspiring the next generation to believe in themselves and push past any limits placed upon them. Thank you to Travis Mathew for your donation on my behalf and for your continued support and celebration of women.”

The California-based brand is looking to expand into other domains beyond golf. So, it brought in former U.S. soccer player Kealia Watt, a sports reporter and minority owner at Burnley Football Club, as the official brand ambassador for its women’s apparel last month.

“I’m so excited to partner with TravisMathew as an official brand ambassador!” Watt said. “Their commitment to blending performance and style is something that really resonates with me, and it’s a perfect match for my lifestyle. I am proud to represent a brand that shares my passion for excellence!”

J.J. Watt's NFL return cancelled due to English soccer player James Trafford

While Kealia is busy bringing comfort to sports fans and athletes, her husband, J.J. Watt, is playing around with fans’ hearts. Last month, he hinted at making an NFL return—but on a specific non-football-related condition.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is a co-owner of the English soccer club Burnley FC, and his goalkeeper, James Trafford, is a Cincinnati Bengals fan. Thus, Watt jokingly hinted at coming out of retirement to play for the Bengals if Trafford could go a whole season without conceding a goal. However, Trafford failed in his assignment during Burnley’s 2-1 victory over Cardiff City on March 4.

It was the first goal the team had conceded in its last 13 games. Burnley is third in the Championship, the second tier of English soccer, and is vying for a return to the Premier League next season.

