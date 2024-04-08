Texans owner Javier Loya faces decision on r*pe charges, pays $100 fine: Report

Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya faced a rape charge from May 2023, but the judge decided that the case had to be dismissed after he was found not guilty in all seven counts.

However, he was still obliged to pay a $100 fine after accepting a charge of "harassment with intent to annoy," which means that maybe some sort of sanction will come from the NFL when it's all said and done. The league's Personal Conduct Policy states clearly that "stalking, harassment, or similar forms of intimidation" are a no-go in every form.

Andrew J. Sarne, the lawyer of Mr. Loya, released a statement to Pro Football Talk:

"In May of 2023, charges against Javier Loya were brought by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which Mr. Loya immediately and vigorously denied. After a thorough examination of evidence over the last year, the prosecution has dismissed all seven counts.

"Mr. Loya has agreed to accept a charge of ‘harassment with intent to annoy’, a class B misdemeanor. While still expressing his innocence, this process has been very difficult for him and his family. Throughout this ordeal, Mr. Loya had unwavering faith in the legal system despite enduring intense public scrutiny and prejudgment before due process was completely afforded to him. With this resolution, Mr. Loya will focus on family and a return to normality."

Who is Javier Loya? Texans' minority owner resolves criminal charges

Javier Loya is a former junior varsity player who shone as a linebacker during his career at Columbia University, but he never came close to the NFL. He did, however, receive an Honorable Mention All-Ivy League Selection in 1990.

His entrepreneurial career began in 1994 when he founded Choice! Energy LP with two partners - he did, however, purchase control from his partners in 2000. When the Houston Texans was founded, in 2002, he became the first NFL's Hispanic owner after buying a minority stake within the franchise.

He was suspended from team activities since May 2023 when the charges were brought up. However, since he was cleared from all counts, the league will likely reinstate him. The Texans' majority owner is Cal McNair.