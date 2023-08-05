What is NFL's personal conduct policy? Reason behind suspensions of Charles Omenihu and D’Wayne Eskridge explored

Charles Omenihu and D’Wayne Eskridge have fallen afoul of NFL's personal conduct policy and now the respective Kansas City Chiefs defensive end and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver have both been suspended for six games each. Each of them was charged with the minimum suspensions as it pertains to alleged domestic violence absent mitigating factors.

Therefore, it is important to understand how the NFL's personal conduct policy works in such cases. Each year, the policy may be updated from where it currently stands by the NFL Conduct Committee. This committee consists of nine NFL owners, who review the policy at least annually. Subject-matter experts, former players and executives advise the committee and the commissioner on education and discipline.

As the NFL's personal conduct policy currently works, the first step occurs when there is a possible violation. An investigation can begin into that violation by the league or by external law enforcement agencies. Both can run concurrently. While the investigation occurs, the player is generally not suspended.

However, if the league feels that there is sufficient merit to the case, they can put the player on paid leave until the time the investigation concludes. This is known as the Commissioner Exempt List. This generally happens when there are ongoing criminal proceedings.

On the conclusion of the investigation, the NFL then determines its own sanctions, separate from other legal proceedings. The manner of discipline may be a fine, suspension, community service, or a combination of the three. For certain types of violations, the baseline is a suspension for six games. As taken from the 2022 NFL's personal conduct policy available online, it states,

"With regard to violations of the Policy that involve: (i) criminal assault or battery (felony); (ii) domestic violence, dating violence, child abuse and other forms of family violence; or (iii) sexual assault involving physical force or committed against someone incapable of giving consent, a first violation will subject the violator to a baseline suspension without pay of six games, with possible upward or downward adjustments based on any aggravating or mitigating factors."

Since both Charles Omenihu and D’Wayne Eskridge committed infractions that fell afoul of domestic violence statutes in the policy, they have been suspended for six games. Given that they were given just the baseline stipulation, it indicates that there were neither mitigating nor aggravating factors.

What actions did Charles Omenihu and D’Wayne Eskridge take to break NFL's personal conduct policy?

For D’Wayne Eskridge, the incident took place in February where the reported victim was the mother of his child. It led to filing of misdemeanor charges. According to his statement, he has entered domestic violence moral recognition therapy and the charges will be dropped after its successful completion. Acknowledging responsibilty, the statement further continued,

"Dwayne has already enrolled in and has begun therapy. Dwayne has not been convicted of any crime. He entered into this agreement because it is in the best interest of his family. Dwayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks and the NFL."

Charles Omenihu was with the San Francisco 49ers last season when the reported incident took place. It took place right before the NFC Championship game, which they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. He allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the ground during an argument. San Jose police said there were no visible injuries. The victim said she had arm pain but did not seek medical attention.

Both Charles Omenihu and D’Wayne Eskridge will now serve out their suspensions in the 2023 NFL season. More importantly, any second violation will lead to banishment from the league based on NFL's personal conduct policy.