Texans RB Joe Mixon makes feelings clear on offseason trade from Bengals

Joe Mixon's raw emotions came out while discussing his unexpected trade from the Cincinnati Bengals in March. The 28-year-old running back emerged as a key player for the Houston Texans. He transformed a potentially disappointing departure into a powerful narrative of professional revival.

During an episode of "The Exhibit" hosted by Josina Anderson at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, Mixon opened up.

"Like in my situation, I had no choice but to feel like I got to take that s%!# personal. You have people like 'oh, he's done … I had to really come to the conclusion like no, this s%!# really ain't me," said Mixon.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in March for a seventh-round pick, a move driven by financial considerations. Mixon signed a three-year, $27 million extension with Houston, including $13 million guaranteed. This positioned him as the sixth-highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Joe Mixon became the third player in NFL history to score at least 10 rushing touchdowns in his first eight games with a new team - a feat last accomplished by Eric Dickerson in 1983 with the Los Angeles Rams. His six straight games with a rushing touchdown tied a Texans franchise record.

Mixon's relationship with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans emerged as a seemingly transformative element of his new chapter.

"I ain't never seen a coach that just loves their players the way that he does…Demeco just been everything … like the man is really a national treasure for real," Mixon added.

Joe Mixon fires up in Monday Night Football

During the Monday Night Football game against the Cowboys this week, Joe Mixon scored three touchdowns, rushing for 109 yards. The Texans' offensive line played a crucial role in Mixon's success.

"I think everybody was dialed in on the game plan, and we came out here and executed for four quarters. It was a great thing to see the O-line pretty much go out there and impose their will," he said.

Seventy-nine of his 109 yards came before contact, including an untouched 45-yard touchdown - the longest score of his career. This breakthrough moment underscored DeMeco Ryans' faith in his running back.

"Joe, when he's on, he's a force for us," Ryans said post-game. "The run game starts with our offensive line. I challenged them to play fast, play aggressive."

Quarterback C.J. Stroud summed up the team's spirit best:

"We put it together in the pass game and run game. So that's something we can build from."

In 2023, Mixon had 1,034 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. This season, he's proving that those numbers were no fluke.

