Texans upending NFL Draft, curving C.J. Stroud for elite impact rusher to usher in DeMeco Ryans era (EXCLUSIVE)

The Houston Texans are set to pick second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft tonight, and there's a very high chance that they will pass on selecting a quarterback.

While many thought that the Texans would select either C.J. Stroud, Will Levis or Bryce Young with the second-overall pick, they will reportedly pass on QB with the second-overall pick.

If the Texans do in fact pass up on selecting a QB, they will likely select an edge rusher/defensive lineman.

An anonymous AFC executive spoke to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview and revealed who the Texans will take. According to the executive, the Texans will select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.:

"An AFC personnel executive whose team is picking in the top 15 of tonight’s NFL Draft just told Sportskeeda that the Houston Texans - with the second overall pick - will not select a quarterback but will instead take University of Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

"Anderson Jr. certainly fits the bill for the kind of player and culture that new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is trying to build and establish in Houston."

While a quarterback is a need for the Texans, Anderson Jr. is a great choice with the second-overall pick. Anderson Jr. was one of the most productive edge rushers/linebackers in college football in recent years.

In three seasons at Alabama, Anderson Jr. recorded 34.5 sacks, 58.5 tackles for loss, 115 tackles, one interception, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown.

Anderson Jr. makes sense as former NFL Houston Texans LB DeMeco Ryans took over as the head coach and will likely have a defensive-minded system.

Could the Houston Texans still draft a QB in the first round?

Anthony Richardson: South Florida v Florida

Despite what the executive told Sportskeeda, rumors are just rumors, and nothing is final until it happens. The Houston Texans could still very well draft a QB with the second-overall pick.

Even if they don't select a QB at No. 2, the Texans have the 12th-overall pick in the first round as well. If a QB of their liking falls to them, such as Will Levis, Anthony Richardson or C.J. Stroud, they could select a QB with that pick.

They could also draft a non-QB second overall and then trade up from pick 12 with a team in the top 10.

Who do you think the Texans will draft in the first round of tonight's draft?

