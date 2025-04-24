Texas DE Shemar Stewart makes his thoughts known on joining Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart expressed interest in joining the Kansas City Chiefs organization ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Stewart enters the draft as a high-ceiling prospect despite limited college production. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, he brings impressive physical tools that have scouts intrigued despite recording just 4.5 sacks over three seasons with the Aggies.

During a Thursday appearance on the "Up & Adams" show, Stewart addressed the possibility of joining the Chiefs organization:

"I mean, it would be a great honor. You know, they're super concerned, and almost every year, you know, they have a great culture, great people in D line I can learn from. So be great honor," said Stewart.

His comments align with recent mock draft projections. Former Raiders GM Mike Mayock predicted the Chiefs selecting Stewart with their first-round pick in his final mock, released on the Bleav in Eagles podcast.

Shemar Stewart has Mahomes in his sights

Stewart previously named Patrick Mahomes as a top quarterback target during an NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" appearance. When asked which NFL quarterbacks he most wanted to face, his answer was direct.

"Definitely Lamar or Patrick," said Stewart.

The draft prospect also described his on-field demeanor as contrasting with his off-field personality:

"I'm definitely a little menace on the field. Okay, I get a little chippy on the field. A little words be said. Friendly words," Shemar Stewart explained.

"I mean, I tend to be more calm and reserved, but when somebody starts with me, it's all hell break loose from there," he added.

Mayock believes Kansas City could be an ideal landing spot for Shemar Stewart despite his raw pass-rushing skills:

"I don't think he's an instinctive pass rusher. So you're going to have to get him in a room with a really good coach, a bunch of people that understand and will help him develop," Mayock noted.

The analyst sees tremendous upside if Shemar Stewart joins Kansas City's defensive front alongside George Karlaftis, Chris Jones and Charles Omenihu.

According to Arrowhead Addict reports from April 24, Stewart ranks No. 23 overall on Daniel Jeremiah's Big Board. From a Chiefs-specific perspective, analyst Price Carter places him higher at No. 11 overall.

Mock drafts show varied projections for Shemar Stewart. Peter Schrager has him going 29th to Washington, while Mel Kiper predicts him landing at 17th with Cincinnati.

