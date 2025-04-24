"I'm a safe pick": Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart exudes confidence ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart has shared a last-minute declaration as teams make their final evaluations ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. His confidence stands out given his limited college production of just 4.5 sacks in 37 career games.

Stewart, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 267 pounds, made his statement during an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams on Thursday:

"If you wanna sleep good tonight, I'm a safe pick," Stewart said.

This confidence comes despite a production gap compared to other top prospects. Penn State edge Abdul Carter, widely viewed as a top-five pick, recorded 12 sacks last season alone.

What has NFL scouts buzzing isn't Stewart's stats but his testing numbers. At the February combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds while posting a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump.

Why Shemar Stewart's NFL stock is rising despite questionable college production

NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah hasn't minced words about Stewart's profile:

"He is the ultimate example of traits versus production," Jeremiah said on a conference call this week. "He's explosive, he's disruptive. He just hasn't been able to finish."

Stewart's case highlights the traits-versus-production debate that occurs every draft season. Recent history offers examples on both sides.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh had just seven sacks over three seasons at Penn State before becoming a productive NFL player with 23 sacks over four years. Similarly, Travon Walker had only 9.5 sacks at Georgia before the Jaguars selected him first overall in 2022.

But not all athletic prospects pan out. Former LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson has managed just 10 sacks over five NFL seasons and is now on his fourth team.

Shemar Stewart acknowledges his development needs:

"Being more composed when I'm a step away from the quarterback," he told NBC Sports' Chris Simms when asked about improvement areas.

According to Pro Football Focus, Shemar Stewart's 23.5% missed tackle rate ranks in the bottom 8% for his position nationally. This figure illustrates his finishing challenges.

NBC Sports analyst Connor Rogers points to specific technical issues:

"If somebody gets under his pads and gets him into trouble, he doesn't really know how to counter off of it," Rogers said.

The latest mock draft from Jason Boris of The Times-News projects Shemar Stewart to land with the Cincinnati Bengals at pick 17. Boris, ranked as the most accurate mock drafter over the past five years by The Huddle Report, sees Stewart helping a defense that has struggled.

Shemar Stewart is currently ranked 18th on the consensus big board and fifth among edge rushers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

