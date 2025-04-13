Texas' Quinn Ewers sets NFL draft drama aside for a special day out with girlfriend Mady Barnes

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers seemingly set aside NFL draft planning to visit his girlfriend Mady Barnes and her family in Oklahoma.

Ad

Barnes posted a photo on her Instagram stories on Sunday, with the couple standing with her parents and brother.

It was captioned "Family weekend," and the location tag was Norman, Oklahoma — the Oklahoma Sooners' city and Texas' historic football nemesis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Quinn Ewers with Mady Barne's family (image credit: instagram/madelynbarnes)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ewers and Barnes have reportedly been "Instagram official" since 2023.

Ad

Trending

The romance between a Texas QB and an Oklahoma student bridges one of college football's most intense rivalries. The pair was seen together at games when the Longhorns played the Sooners.

Quinn Ewers and girlfriend Mady Barnes' journey together

Ad

Quinn Ewers impressed scouts at the recent NFL Combine by showing solid arm potential and accuracy in QB drills. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport shared his performance, tweeting that Ewers "had exactly the day he was hoping to have. A really nice performance."

Following the Combine, Ewers posted photographs and added a simple caption.

"How about that," Ewers wrote on March 3.

Ad

His girlfriend, Mady Barnes, commented on it, saying "Slay."

The QB completed 65.8% of his throws for 3,472 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his last season at Texas in 2024. He took the Longhorns to two College Football Playoff semifinal games in three years.

While successful, Athlon Sports' Luke Easterling has Ewers ranked as the fifth-best QB in the 2025 NFL draft class. Easterling sees him going 92nd overall to the New York Jets, behind Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Ad

This family get-together comes just weeks following Barnes' vacation in the Dominican Republic at Casa de Campo. On March 24, she shared pictures from the vacation with the hashtag "Back to reality," which Ewers responded to with one word: "Unlimited."

The two have been supportive of each other in their relationship. Barnes goes to Ewers' games whenever she can, while he offers support on her social media updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.