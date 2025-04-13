Texas' Quinn Ewers sets NFL draft drama aside for a special day out with girlfriend Mady Barnes

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers seemingly set aside NFL draft planning to visit his girlfriend Mady Barnes and her family in Oklahoma.
Barnes posted a photo on her Instagram stories on Sunday, with the couple standing with her parents and brother.
It was captioned "Family weekend," and the location tag was Norman, Oklahoma — the Oklahoma Sooners' city and Texas' historic football nemesis.
Ewers and Barnes have reportedly been "Instagram official" since 2023.
The romance between a Texas QB and an Oklahoma student bridges one of college football's most intense rivalries. The pair was seen together at games when the Longhorns played the Sooners.
Quinn Ewers and girlfriend Mady Barnes' journey together
Quinn Ewers impressed scouts at the recent NFL Combine by showing solid arm potential and accuracy in QB drills. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport shared his performance, tweeting that Ewers "had exactly the day he was hoping to have. A really nice performance."
Following the Combine, Ewers posted photographs and added a simple caption.
"How about that," Ewers wrote on March 3.
His girlfriend, Mady Barnes, commented on it, saying "Slay."
The QB completed 65.8% of his throws for 3,472 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his last season at Texas in 2024. He took the Longhorns to two College Football Playoff semifinal games in three years.
While successful, Athlon Sports' Luke Easterling has Ewers ranked as the fifth-best QB in the 2025 NFL draft class. Easterling sees him going 92nd overall to the New York Jets, behind Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.
This family get-together comes just weeks following Barnes' vacation in the Dominican Republic at Casa de Campo. On March 24, she shared pictures from the vacation with the hashtag "Back to reality," which Ewers responded to with one word: "Unlimited."
The two have been supportive of each other in their relationship. Barnes goes to Ewers' games whenever she can, while he offers support on her social media updates.
