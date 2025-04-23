Texas' Matthew Golden drops exciting 4-word message ahead of 2025 draft day

On Wednesday, Texas Longhorns wide receiver and top NFL Draft prospect Matthew Golden released a four word message on social media ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft later this week.

In a social media release to X, Golden outlined his excitement about the NFL Draft being so soon.

"1 more dayyy Mann 🙏🏾." Golden stated on X.

Golden is a top wide receiver prospect who has elite speed, strong hands, and is an amazing route runner. He is currently projected to be a first round pick, according to most recent mock drafts.

At Texas last season, Golden had 58 receptions for 987 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Due to this remarkable campaign, Golden has drastically boosted his draft stock since the end of the 2024 season.

With various National Football League franchises in need of wide receivers this year, including the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers, and the Los Angeles Chargers, there are numerous solid options and fits for Golden at almost every stage of the first round of the selection process.

Matthew Golden 2025 NFL Draft Projection

There is a chance that Golden is selected within the first 15 picks of the first round, however, the majority of recent mock drafts have had Golden being taken around the No. 20 to No. 31 portion of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In ESPN NFL insider and analyst Peter Schrager's recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Golden was selected No. 23 overall by the Green Bay Packers. Should this be the case, Green Bay would get the WR1 it has been looking for in recent seasons and someone who could form a good complement to Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson on the offensive unit as well.

As Schrager noted in his analysis:

"I know it's out of character for Green Bay to take a receiver in Round 1 -- they haven't done it since 2002 -- but in this scenario, Golden could slide right to them. And I can't see him sliding much more. Green Bay could go in several directions. I doubt anyone thought the Packers could get the consensus top wideout on many boards, though."

