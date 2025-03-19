Texas’ star WR predicted to join forces with Justin Herbert in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft

In his first four seasons, Justin Herbert developed a reputation for being a gunslinger and one of the most dangerous passers in the NFL. However, in the 2024 campaign, the Los Angeles Chargers' first with new coach Jim Harbaugh, the quarterback's passing ability was restrained, as the team deployed a run-heavy offensive game plan.

While that's a hallmark of Harbaugh's coaching philosophy, it was also a result of the Chargers' underwhelming receiving unit. Outside rookie Ladd McConkey, LA didn't have a reliable pass catcher.

Veteran draft analyst Mel Kiper believes the team will make addressing that issue its top priority in the NFL draft and pick Texas Longhorns star Matthew Golden and pair him with Herbert. In his latest mock draft, Kiper wrote:

"The Chargers could complete their WR room rebuild by taking Golden... He emerged as the go-to option in Texas' offense last season then turned heads with his 4.29-second run in the 40 at the combine. His big-play chops and stellar route running would pair well with McConkey's reliable chain-moving traits."

Matthew Golden stats: Justin Herbert's future WR1?

Matthew Golden spent the first two years of his college career with the Houston Cougars and racked up 76 catches for 984 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He transferred to the Texas Longhorns for his junior year and instantly became quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning's first read in the passing game.

Golden caught 58 passes, just two fewer than tight end Gunnar Helm, who led the team in receptions. The wide receiver finished the season with 987 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Longhorns in both categories.

He declared for the draft and was projected to be a Day 2 pick. However, he turned heads with his stellar performance in the 40-yard at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and is now projected to be a first-round pick.

Several teams, including the Chargers, desperately need a speedster who can stretch the field and be a deep threat. Golden fits the billing and will likely be on the wishlist of several teams.

It remains to be seen whether LA drafts the wide receiver and pairs him with Justin Herbert, giving the quarterback a weapon who could exploit his incredible passing ability.

