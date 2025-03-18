Texas Tech's RB Tahj Brooks reveals Patrick Mahomes' bold advice to Chiefs superstar's former team

The 2025 NFL draft is approaching, and players like Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks can make key additions to teams willing to draft them. In an interview, the running back discussed what Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes told both him and the entire Texas Tech football team, Mahomes' alma mater.

While appearing on the "Up & Adams Show", delved into the 3x Super Bowl champ's guidance:

"Biggest message was really just us, just honing in on the details within summer workouts and within, if you're in a building, stay in the building, when you're outside the building, go have fun and just, you know, take away time away from football. But when you're in the building, is just straight to work, trying to get better with your brothers. So that's what he basically brought in and taught us."

Below is the full clip that the show shared from Tahj Brooks discussing this.

Tahj Brooks finished the 2024 college football season with a career-high 1,704 scrimmage yards as he had 286 rushing attempts for 1,505 yards (5.3 yards per carry) with 17 rushing touchdowns as well as 28 receptions for 199 yards (7.1 yards per catch) and a receiving touchdown. It will be interesting to see where he winds up to begin his NFL career.

Tahj Brooks best fit in 2025 NFL Draft

Tahj Brooks has shown the ability to do very well throughout his college football career and some teams need to be in the running back market with one of their higher picks. There is one team that seemingly needs to be getting Brooks and that would be the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After losing Najee Harris in free agency, the Steelers' running back room consists of Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, and Cordarrelle Patterson as their top three backs. While it should be manageable, with the uncertainty at quarterback with Mason Rudolph currently slotted as their QB1, they need to address moving the football well.

Having a running back like Brooks would also take pressure off the passing game as he has proven to be a solid pass-catcher out of the backfield, meaning the defense has to account for him and leave guys like DK Metcalf and George Pickens in 1-on-1 situations. Overall, with coach Mike Tomlin and the ability to play hard-nosed football, Brooks would fit perfectly with the black and gold.

