Tez Johnson NFL Draft: Analyst predicts Oregon WR reuniting with his brother Bo Nix in Denver

NFL draft expert Chad Reuter has predicted a family reunion in Denver, projecting Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson to join his brother, Bo Nix, with the Broncos. His seven-round mock draft, published on Friday, had the Broncos selecting Johnson with the 122nd overall pick in the fourth round.

Reuters' comprehensive mock draft, released just days before the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay, offers a complete projection of all 257 picks.

Johnson, who is the adopted son of the Nix family, is a senior wideout from Oregon, and Nix is Denver's starting quarterback.

NCAA Football: Southern California at Oregon - Source: Imagn

This connection between Johnson and Nix extends to their high school days at Pinson Valley High School (Alabama), where they played together under Bo's father, Patrick Nix. Their partnership continued at Oregon, teaming up for one season before Bo was drafted by Denver.

Sean Payton might not prefer Tez Johnson

Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn

The Denver Post's Broncos writer, Parker Gabriel, addressed the potential Tez Johnson-Bo Nix reunion in an April 2 mailbag column.

"The Broncos drafting Tez Johnson would be, unequivocally, a really cool story," Gabriel wrote. "The Nix family considers him one of their own. They call him their adopted son and brother. He and Nix are inseparable."

Johnson measured just 5-foot-10 and 154 pounds at the NFL Combine while running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash. These numbers fall short of what Denver typically seeks, especially compared to Broncos receivers. Marvin Mims Jr. weighed 29 pounds heavier at 183 pounds with a faster 4.38 time. Former Oregon teammate Troy Franklin checked in at 6-foot-2, 176 pounds with a 4.41 time.

Denver coach Sean Payton's preference for bigger receivers presents another obstacle.

"Payton prefers big wide receivers as a baseline," Gabriel wrote. "He likes to say that it's not that he dislikes small receivers, just that small receivers have to walk on water."

Despite these physical limitations, Johnson's electric play-making ability in open space could encourage the Broncos to take a chance on him. Denver has shown interest already, meeting with him at the NFL Combine.

Nix showed his NFL upside with a strong rookie season, passing for more than 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns to lead Denver into its first postseason appearance in nine years. Having Johnson join an already-established receiving corps that includes veteran Courtland Sutton and Franklin might provide Nix with another familiar target.

The 2025 NFL draft will start on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

