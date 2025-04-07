"That 5-12 about to hit different this year" - NFL fans react to Justin Fields arriving for Jets' offseason program 

NFL fans took to social media with mixed reactions after the New York Jets shared a photo of Justin Fields arriving for training camp on Sunday. The quarterback joined the Jets on a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason.

Ad

The Jets announced Fields as their clear QB1 last week, as they move forward after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers following two disappointing seasons. General Manager Darren Mougey made the team's stance crystal clear during the annual league meeting in Palm Beach.

"We believe Justin is the starter," Mougey told reporters on March 31. "We believe in Justin. We believe we can win with Justin, so we're excited about Justin."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When the team posted Fields' arrival photo, one skeptical fan quickly responded:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Damn, that 5-12 boutta hit different this year."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others displayed much more enthusiasm about their new signal-caller:

"It's BOUT THAT TIME!!!" wrote another fan.

More reactions started pouring in:

Justin Fields' deal considered "best value" free agent signing as Jets enter new era

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round- Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano named Justin Field's signing one of the best value signings of the offseason. The contract gives New York tremendous flexibility. If Justin Fields performs well, they have him at a reasonable rate through 2026, but they can move on after this season if things don't work out.

Ad

"Fields helped the Pittsburgh Steelers start 4–2 last year with a run-heavy offense and had a productive downfield connection with DJ Moore during his final season with the Chicago Bears," Manzano wrote for SI.

"If the Jets can take elements from the Steelers' and Bears' offenses, Fields could have a breakthrough season while helping Garrett Wilson re-establish himself as one of the best wide receivers in the league after two years of chaos with Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson."

Ad

The Jets have placed their faith in Fields' dual-threat capabilities, with Darren Mougey specifically highlighting this aspect of his game.

"A special athletic skill set that adds another dimension to the game that's hard to defend," the GM said when discussing Fields' rushing abilities, which have resulted in 2,509 yards over four NFL seasons.

Justin Fields showed progress as a passer during his brief stint as Pittsburgh's starter last season. He completed a career-best 65.8% of his passes and threw just one interception across six games. Though his passing yardage wasn't spectacular (averaging 184 yards per start), the Jets believe his efficient play can translate to success in New York.

The organization hopes Fields follows the path of other former first-round quarterbacks who found success on their third or fourth team. Mougey specifically mentions Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield as examples of career revivals they hope to replicate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.