"That ain't no 50-50 ball": Cam Newton defends Travis Hunter over Jaguars WR sloppy practice video

A video from an OTA practice of the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday showed that rookie wide receiver Travis Hunter made several mistakes in his route running and struggled to catch a few passes. Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had his say about the clip and the No. 2 pick.

Newton shared his opinion in a recent "4th&1" episode, saying that he doesn't believe Hunter made any significant errors.

Newton noted that Hunter collected each pass smoothly, with both hands and without gloves, even though his route running needed improvement.

"We all witnessed when that ball is in the air. He's trying to catch it," Newton said on Friday. "(That ain't no 50-50 ball), it's more like 70-30. And for a person, I've always admired this about him. His body control and his ability to contort his body to catch the ball is fearless."

Hunter had said that it is normal for rookies to make mistakes and that he will only improve with time.

Cam Newton revealed what rookies need to work on more in the NFL

Since the NFL is quicker and tougher than college football, rookies need some time to adjust. They often encounter a challenging learning curve as they get used to the speed and intricacy of the league, which sometimes results in early difficulties.

Cam Newton has counseled rookies to constantly strive to relearn the basic principles of their positions, particularly for those playing at wide out.

Newton noted on Friday's episode of "4th&1," after watching Travis Hunter's highlights, that wide receiver coaches should not only focus on teaching rookies how to run routes. He said understanding the basics must be a priority, starting with how to catch the football.

“Teach the fundamentals of the position, and the fundamentals of the position exceed route running," Newton said. "Get back to learning how to properly catch the football. That’s the lost art. You all are missing the key component. You can do all that, but not catching the ball is just satanic work. There are too many guys I see who do not properly catch the ball naturally. The ball should never cross the face.”

There are huge expectations on Hunter as he is a No. 2 pick. However, he seems to be taking the pressure well, working hard and is already gaining experience at cornerback and wide receiver. Additionally, he has been extensively working with the coaching staff to improve his offensive and defensive abilities.

