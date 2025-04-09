"That doesn't have anything to do with me": Jaylon Johnson refuses to buy offseason hype following Ben Johnson hire

Chicago Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson isn't buying into the team's hype after their start of a successful offseason.

The Bears hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach while making moves to address their offensive line. It's been a good start to the offseason for the Bears, however, Johnson says he's just focused on winning games and playing good football as he doesn't care about the hype.

"That doesn't have anything to do with me," Johnson said, via NFL.com. "The only thing that has anything to do with me is the work that I put in and the work we put in as a unit. Taking the steps in the right direction. Other than that, the talk, the hype and all that -- I mean, hype doesn't win you no games. I've been here a minute; I've been through the hype and we don't win games. For me, if it's not about winning, quite honestly, I don't really care about it."

Johnson has been a key part of the Bears' secondary for five years, but the team has never been above .500 in any of his seasons there.

So, Johnson says he's just focused on playing his best football and helping the Bears win football games.

Jaylon Johnson says he's bought into the hype too many times, which is why he isn't getting too excited heading into 2025.

"I've been through it too many times," Johnson said. "I'm going to get excited when we win in November and December and we change some things and get to the playoffs, that's when I'll be excited."

Johnson recorded 53 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble last season. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bears begin voluntary offseason workouts

Chicago has plenty of hype entering the 2025 NFL season.

The Bears have been winners of the offseason, and they began their voluntary offseason workouts, and the players are buying in.

"I wasn't expecting snow today, but it's fun coming back and seeing the guys," said veteran safety Kevin Byard III, via the team website. "I feel like we just took a little break. The camaraderie is still there, and everybody is excited to get everything back rolling."

The Bears can add even more talent to their roster with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

