"That baby knew his daddy’s career was over" - NFL fans react as Kelvin Banks Jr.'s baby pukes after Saints draft star OT 

NFL fans on social media reacted to Kelvin Banks Jr.'s baby throwing up milk right after the Texans' offensive tackle was selected in the 2025 NFL draft. The 21-year-old OT was picked at No. 9 in round one by the New Orleans Saints.

Kelvin Banks Jr. was with his family to celebrate the memorable moment. However, what caught the fans' attention was Banks Jr.'s baby. A video is going viral on the internet of the OT's baby puking while his family members were celebrating the draft selection.

A fan account called NFL Memes posted the video on X on Thursday and took a subtle jibe at the Saints, writing:

"That baby knew his daddy’s career was over"

Meanwhile, another fan playfully called out Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

"Poor kid has to watch his dad play on a team led by Derek Carr," a fan said.

Some more fans shared the hilarious comments on X.

"even the baby hated this pick for saints!" another fan added.

"Stop 🤣🤣🤣" one more added.

Some said that the baby was "fed up" with the draft.

"He so fed up already," a fan commented.

"The pick made the baby sick," another fan said.

The New Orleans Saints have been having some tough times on the NFL field in the last few seasons, as their last playoff appearance was in 2020. They wrapped up last season with an overall record of 5-12.

With Kevin Banks Jr. on the team in the upcoming season, fans have eyes to see if there will be any change in the team's performance.

Kelvin Banks Jr. gets emotional as he is selected in NFL Draft 2025

In a video shared by SEC Network on its X (formerly Twitter), Kelvin Banks Jr. was seen getting emotional after being picked up by the Saints in the 2025 Draft. He had tears in his eyes and covered his face with the Saints cap. His girlfriend was also emotional, seeing the offensive end crying after the selection.

In college football, Kelvin Banks Jr. has played for Texas from 2022 to 2024 and has been impressive with his career so far. He was awarded the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award in 2024 and is now all set to start his NFL career with the Saints.

