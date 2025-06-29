"That caught me by surprise": Josh Jacobs makes his feelings known after attending first youth camp after joining Packers

Josh Jacobs witnessed exceptional athletic talent during his inaugural youth football camp in Green Bay. The Packers running back highlighted female participants who demonstrated impressive football skills beyond his expectations.
The veteran organized his 2025 Youth Football Camp for children between the ages of 7 and 16. Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold joined Jacobs for the Friday night event at Titletown's football field.
Jacobs spoke to reporters during the camp on Saturday. He shared his reflections after spending the day watching kids practice essential techniques and develop skills tailored to their preferred positions.
"Man, it's been fun," he said, according to Matt Schneidman. "It's a lot of athletes out there that caught me by surprise. A lot of, you know, little girls out here actually can ball, so that’s good to see. That’s good for the game."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The event, which was designed as a skills-focused, no-contact camp, aimed to help young players build confidence and learn the core principles of the sport.
Josh Jacobs emphasizes Green Bay's community investment
Josh Jacobs connected his camp initiative directly to the reception he received during his first Packers season. The Alabama product wanted to reciprocate the community support that welcomed him to Wisconsin.
He emphasized that Green Bay's ownership structure creates deeper fan investment. He recognized how community members pour resources and energy into team success.
"Obviously, with the Packers being one of the only teams without an owner, a lot of the community pours into the Packers and what we do on a day-to-day basis," Jacobs said.
"So to be able to give back in a small way, and to be able to have these kids have fun and play this game that we love with somebody that they recognize, I think is huge."
Jacobs hosted the camp in the final stretch before the Packers transitioned into preseason activities. The team's offseason schedule concludes in mid-July, with newcomers arriving on July 18 and the rest of the roster set to join shortly afterward.
Jacobs’ first season wearing green and gold yielded standout results, with over 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns, underscoring his role as the focal point of the offense.
Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.