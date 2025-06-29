"That caught me by surprise": Josh Jacobs makes his feelings known after attending first youth camp after joining Packers

Josh Jacobs witnessed exceptional athletic talent during his inaugural youth football camp in Green Bay. The Packers running back highlighted female participants who demonstrated impressive football skills beyond his expectations.

The veteran organized his 2025 Youth Football Camp for children between the ages of 7 and 16. Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold joined Jacobs for the Friday night event at Titletown's football field.

Jacobs spoke to reporters during the camp on Saturday. He shared his reflections after spending the day watching kids practice essential techniques and develop skills tailored to their preferred positions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Man, it's been fun," he said, according to Matt Schneidman. "It's a lot of athletes out there that caught me by surprise. A lot of, you know, little girls out here actually can ball, so that’s good to see. That’s good for the game."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman LINK Josh Jacobs at his first youth camp in Green Bay: “A lot of athletes out here. That caught me by surprise. A lot of little girls out here, too, that actually can ball, so that’s good to see. That’s good for the game.” He also talks why he wants to be visible in the community

The event, which was designed as a skills-focused, no-contact camp, aimed to help young players build confidence and learn the core principles of the sport.

Josh Jacobs emphasizes Green Bay's community investment

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Josh Jacobs connected his camp initiative directly to the reception he received during his first Packers season. The Alabama product wanted to reciprocate the community support that welcomed him to Wisconsin.

He emphasized that Green Bay's ownership structure creates deeper fan investment. He recognized how community members pour resources and energy into team success.

"Obviously, with the Packers being one of the only teams without an owner, a lot of the community pours into the Packers and what we do on a day-to-day basis," Jacobs said.

"So to be able to give back in a small way, and to be able to have these kids have fun and play this game that we love with somebody that they recognize, I think is huge."

Jacobs hosted the camp in the final stretch before the Packers transitioned into preseason activities. The team's offseason schedule concludes in mid-July, with newcomers arriving on July 18 and the rest of the roster set to join shortly afterward.

Jacobs’ first season wearing green and gold yielded standout results, with over 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns, underscoring his role as the focal point of the offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.