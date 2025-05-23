"That was a compliment": 49ers QB Brock Purdy laughs off "system quarterback" criticism from early career days

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy admits he thought being called a system quarterback was funny during his early NFL career.

Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but became the starting quarterback by the end of the season. He has played well, but the knock on him is that he has been accused of being a system quarterback, which he thought was funny.

“The whole system quarterback thing, like early, you know, my career that was funny... I took that as all right like I'm a guy that can come in and like do what the coach says and win games because of that. So to me, that was more of a compliment and I've sort of ran with that," Purdy said.

Purdy doesn't seem to mind being called a system quarterback as he believes it means he wins games.

Purdy led the 49ers to a Super Bowl but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, he did deal with injuries, but Purdy and San Francisco enter 2025 with plenty of expectations to compete.

Brock Purdy 'excited' to get extension done with 49ers

Brock Purdy signed a massive five-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers this offseason.

San Francisco committed to Purdy as their franchise quarterback. After getting the contract done, Purdy says he's glad and excited it got done.

"Man, am I grateful to be able to just stay the course, and this is just my story. I haven't tried to live out anybody else's story," Purdy said, via NFL.com. "It's just been where God has had me and I've been all in on it. I'm extremely grateful to be in this position.

"It fires me up more than anything to want to continue to get better and help this organization win," Purdy added. "Nothing is set in stone yet in terms of how we are as a team or this year or the future going forward, it's every single day I have to come in and be present and work to earn success and just do my part for this team. I'm excited."

Purdy dealt with injuries last season, which led to the 49ers missing the playoffs.

However, entering 2025, Purdy and the 49ers have expectations of making the playoffs and competing for a Super Bowl again.

San Francisco opens its season on Sept. 7 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

