"That division is not going to be terrible forever" - Colin Cowherd pressures Giants to sign two-time Super Bowl champion QB

The New York Giants are giving it another go with Daniel Jones at the quarterback position this year. Maybe, things will finally work out for him with a new head coach and a healthy Saquon Barkley to support him in the backfield. But one can’t help but wonder if Jones would benefit from a little quarterback competition.

A two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback (although to be fair, those rings were won in a backup role with the New England Patriots), Jimmy Garoppolo is still being dangled out for trade by the San Francisco 49ers.

Colin Cowherd, sports analyst and host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, suggested that the New York-based side could be the perfect fit for Garoppolo.

"And I look at Garoppolo. And I think to myself, boy, the New York Giants make a lot of sense here. You know, inside that building, that new staff isn't loyal to him. The Mora family is not even loyal. They just want one more year.

"You're not paying Daniel yet. That division is not going to be terrible forever, Chris? I think I would bring Garoppolo in if Daniel doesn't work, by the way, if he can't handle the Garoppolo pressure, he's not the guy anyway. I think the Giants work."

It’s true, the NFC East has been so bad for the past few years that, at times, it seemed like it was a fight NOT to win the division title. In 2020, the Washington Football Team won the division with a deplorable 7-9 record. Of course, that was thanks in large part to an injured and sidelined Dak Prescott.

Giants may soon find themselves the only poor team in the NFC East if something doesn't change soon

The Cowboys are the team to beat as long as their roster can stay healthy. The Philadelphia Eagles, with young, talented quarterback Jalen Hurts to lead them, are definitely on the uprise. Even though it’s probably not true, the Washington Commanders believe they have their quarterback of the future in Carson Wentz.

The Giants are one of the most storied franchises in the league with one of the most rabidly loyal fanbases in sports. It’s been too long since they’ve been relevant. Garoppolo could be the boost they need to return to their winning ways.

