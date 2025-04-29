"That was not good" - President Donald Trump claims he advised Giants to not part ways with Saquon Barkley

During Monday's ceremony at the White House celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he previously urged the New York Giants to retain running back Saquon Barkley. According to Trump, he advised team personnel directly not to let Barkley leave.

“I was with the Giants and the head coach and some people and I said, ‘Do anything you have to, but don’t lose Saquon.’” Trump said, via NBCS Sports. “They lost Saquon. That was not good. I called that one. That was an easy one to call because he played damn well for the Giants, I can tell you that.”

However, New York denied the claim. Giants spokesperson Pat Hanlon reportedly said there had been “no conversations” between the organization and Trump regarding Barkley. While some outlets tried verifying the timeline, the team declined further comment. Hanlon also addressed the issue on X, urging the president to “stop yapping” and focus on leadership.

"With all due respect, stop yapping. Be the leader we all want you to be. And my 401K wants you to be. I’m trying to retire!! @realDonaldTrump," Hanlon tweeted on Monday.

Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards in the regular season last year and led the league with 2,283 yards from scrimmage, accounting for nearly 35% of the team’s total offense. He continued his form in the postseason, tallying 119 rushing yards in the wild-card round and three TDs in the NFC championship. He capped off the year with a Super Bowl win on his 28th birthday.

On March 4, Barkley signed a two-year $41.2 million extension with the Eagles, including $36 million guaranteed. The deal, structured as a new four-year contract starting in 2025, made him the highest-paid running back in league history based on average annual value.

Saquon Barkley defends Donald Trump golf outing as Antonio Brown backs him

Saquon Barkley got heat online after a photo showed him golfing with U.S. President Trump. The picture was taken at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, before the Philadelphia Eagles visited the White House on Monday. The RB responded on X, saying he respects the office of the president and doesn’t see why people are upset.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day," Barkley tweeted.

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown backed Barkley in the comments, showing support for the Eagles star.

"Don’t let media & the minority make u feel bad champ. Trump won in landslide.. just like the Eagles did,” Brown tweeted.

While Barkley joined the team at the White House, Jalen Hurts did not attend. He previously avoided answering whether he’d go or not.

