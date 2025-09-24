"That was not a great performance": Travis Kelce gets brutally honest after Chiefs' first win of the season vs. Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs’ winless start ended on Sunday, but Travis Kelce didn’t sugarcoat what unfolded at MetLife Stadium. As he celebrated a long-awaited victory, the veteran tight end made it clear that the performance fell short of the team's standards.

"Back in the win column, baby, back in the win column. Let's f*cking go to feel good. It does feel good," Kelce said on Wednesday (13:19), via the "New Heights" podcast. "That was not a great performance. But a win is a win. It's hard to win in the NFL, man. And I'll take a win anyway I can get it."

The 22-9 victory pushed Kansas City's record to 1-2. The Chiefs lost their first two games to the LA Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes completed 22 of 37 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Travis Kelce highlights progress but urges continued improvement

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Travis Kelce pointed to encouraging stretches against New York’s defense while acknowledging how uneven the game looked. He credited the defense for its performances in consecutive weeks.

"I will say it feels like we're rolling," Kelce said on Wednesday, via the "New Heights" podcast. "It feels like we're starting to get this thing going on offense, our defense is playing stellar, both this game and last absolutely phenomenal performances. And stopping the run is the biggest thing."

Four first half possessions ended with field goal tries, but Kansas City’s next three drives produced 178 yards and two touchdowns. Kelce said that type of balance featuring Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt in the run game helps Patrick Mahomes find a groove.

“So I think we’re starting to catch some momentum as an offense,” Kelce said. "And I think that comes with, like you said, getting Pop (Isiah Pacheco) going, getting Kareem (Hunt) going, and these big guys up front being able to just get off the ball and move guys, and that’ll help out the pass game a lot.”

The tight end singled out new receiver Tyquan Thornton, who led the team with five catches for 71 yards and a score.

“He was a steal,” Kelce said.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster also drew praise for steady contributions as the passing game evolves.

Kelce added that it was more rewarding to win in New York, given their history in the city. He also looked ahead to the next home game against Baltimore, expecting the Ravens to be extra motivated to win after their early-season struggles.

