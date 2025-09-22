  • home icon
WATCH: Travis Kelce gets into heated altercation with Andy Reid, bumps into Chiefs HC on sidelines as video goes viral amid TE's struggles vs. Giants

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 22, 2025 01:55 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had a heated moment with head coach Andy Reid during Sunday's game against the New York Giants. On social media, a clip of the veteran tight end went viral.

In the video, we see Travis Kelce having a heated argument on the sidelines during the game. Both he and Andy Reid stood firm in their approach as they bumped into each other during their argument. The Chiefs are looking to secure their first win of the season after a 0-2 start.

You can check out the clip of Kelce below:

Reid and his team started the season with a disappointing 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. In Week 2, they suffered a 17-20 loss at Arrowhead Stadium at the hands of the Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

So far in two games, Kelce has failed to put up a decent performance on the field. In Week 1, he had just 47 yards and one receiving touchdown. In Week 2 against the Eagles, Kelce had just four receptions for 61 receiving yards with no touchdowns.

