  • Fever's Sophie Cunningham has 3-word reaction on Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce's 1587 Prime steakhouse being booked for 4 months

By Garima
Modified Sep 21, 2025 16:07 GMT
Travis Kelce (L) Sophie Cunningham (M) Patrick Mahomes (R) Image credit: Imagn
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce opened a new steakhouse in Kansas City called 1587 Prime on Wednesday. They created it with Noble 33, a group known for high-end restaurants. The name 1587 comes from their jersey numbers, 15 for Mahomes and 87 for Kelce.

The restaurant includes a large bar, live music stage, fancy seating areas and private dining rooms. It can hold up to 238 people.

It has not even been a week since its opening and it is already very popular. On Saturday’s episode of the podcast “Show Me Something,” co-host and TV personality West Wilson shared that reservations are booked for the next four months.

"I gotta take my mom to 1587,” Wilson said (Timestamp: 2:25). “Apparently reservations are booked for like the next four months. Like, it's impossible to get into."
His co-host, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham replied:

"I'm not surprised."
Guests enter the restaurant through a tunnel designed to mimic the walk into Arrowhead Stadium, and the menu, made by chef Ryan Arnold, has classic steakhouse dishes like Japanese A5 New York Strip, Boneless Ribeye and a 40-oz Wagyu Tomahawk steak. Patrick Mahomes’ favourite item on the menu is the Big Red, a smash burger.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s family visited the restaurant in its opening week

Patrick Mahomes’ and his wife Brittany went on a date with her husband on Friday at 1587 Prime. She shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a chic denim minidress paired with heels and a handbag. Patrick wore a short-sleeve Louis Vuitton polo shirt.

@brittanylynne&#039;s IG story
@brittanylynne's IG story

There were more family celebrations as on Saturday, Patrick’s mom, Randi Mahomes, met up with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, at the restaurant. Randi shared a picture of them holding some illustrated keepsake cards on Instagram, writing:

“Proud moms at 1587 Prime!! Starting our collection with these keepsakes now.. so blessed!"
The grand opening of the restaurant was packed with big names, including Taylor Swift, Kelce’s fiancee. He even dedicated a drink on the menu to her called “Alchemy” named after a song from her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

