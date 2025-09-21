Fever's Sophie Cunningham has 3-word reaction on Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce's 1587 Prime steakhouse being booked for 4 months

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce opened a new steakhouse in Kansas City called 1587 Prime on Wednesday. They created it with Noble 33, a group known for high-end restaurants. The name 1587 comes from their jersey numbers, 15 for Mahomes and 87 for Kelce.The restaurant includes a large bar, live music stage, fancy seating areas and private dining rooms. It can hold up to 238 people.It has not even been a week since its opening and it is already very popular. On Saturday’s episode of the podcast “Show Me Something,” co-host and TV personality West Wilson shared that reservations are booked for the next four months.&quot;I gotta take my mom to 1587,” Wilson said (Timestamp: 2:25). “Apparently reservations are booked for like the next four months. Like, it's impossible to get into.&quot;His co-host, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham replied:&quot;I'm not surprised.&quot;Guests enter the restaurant through a tunnel designed to mimic the walk into Arrowhead Stadium, and the menu, made by chef Ryan Arnold, has classic steakhouse dishes like Japanese A5 New York Strip, Boneless Ribeye and a 40-oz Wagyu Tomahawk steak. Patrick Mahomes’ favourite item on the menu is the Big Red, a smash burger.Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s family visited the restaurant in its opening weekPatrick Mahomes’ and his wife Brittany went on a date with her husband on Friday at 1587 Prime. She shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a chic denim minidress paired with heels and a handbag. Patrick wore a short-sleeve Louis Vuitton polo shirt.@brittanylynne's IG storyThere were more family celebrations as on Saturday, Patrick’s mom, Randi Mahomes, met up with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, at the restaurant. Randi shared a picture of them holding some illustrated keepsake cards on Instagram, writing:“Proud moms at 1587 Prime!! Starting our collection with these keepsakes now.. so blessed!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe grand opening of the restaurant was packed with big names, including Taylor Swift, Kelce’s fiancee. He even dedicated a drink on the menu to her called “Alchemy” named after a song from her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.”Also Read: &quot;The way you love us is so comforting&quot; - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany drops heartfelt note to Chiefs QB as 3x Super Bowl champion turns 30