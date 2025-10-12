  • home icon
  • “That guy is soooo fake”: NFL fans troll Travis Kelce’s “fall vibes” outfit for Chiefs vs. Lions clash

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 12, 2025 23:38 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
“That guy is soooo fake”: NFL fans troll Travis Kelce’s “fall vibes” outfit for Chiefs vs. Lions clash (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans didn't hesitate to comment on Travis Kelce's outfit for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Week 6 matchup. Coming off a last-second loss to the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs are set to bounce back, but the challenge won't be easy against one of the top teams in the league this season.

Kelce went with an outfit with different tones of brown, which the Chiefs used to hype up the fall season.

"Fall vibes," they tweeted.
Many fans reacted to Travis Kelce's outfit. Some criticized him for adapting his style, implying that he's dressing differently thanks to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

"that guy is soooo fake. Stand for something, bud," one fan wrote.
"At least he matching. Did Taylor pick this one out?" another fan asked.
"More football less dress up," another fan said.
Others noted that the temperature was hot in Kansas City and didn't match well with Kelce's clothes.

"It's 85 in kc," one fan said.
"Too bad it's 85° here in KC, dude has to be sweating his balls off lol," another fan said.
"84 but ok," another fan said.

Travis Kelce comes off a solid game against the Jaguars, in which he was targeted eight times and caught seven passes for 61 yards and one touchdown. The Chiefs couldn't close out the game and let Trevor Lawrence win it in the final seconds to give Kansas City its third loss of the season.

For the season, Kelce has posted 22 receptions on 30 targets for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Travis Kelce lamented Chiefs' costly mistakes in loss to Jaguars

Travis Kelce reflected on how the Chiefs lost a 14-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars, ultimately falling short of the matchup with a heroic touchdown by Trevor Lawrence. While he discussed Cardinals' running back Emari Demercado's mistake against the Tennessee Titans, he also lamented how the Chiefs let that game slip.

"I mean, we go up 14 points man, we can't let them get back into it, it's just what it is, 14-point lead on top of that 14 f**king penalties," Travis said.
"There's a stat out there, I guess we out-gain the Jags by 157 yards and it's frustrating to see that turnover battle, you know, and time of possession, and it's just it's so frustrating to lose a game after that."

The Chiefs need to turn things around before their season is wasted.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

