"That hit me like bricks": Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld opens up on emotional triggers that led to 11pm "emergency call" with her therapist

Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, opened up about her coping mechanisms in her newsletter, Beau Society. The American actress keeps her fans updated about her personal life through her newsletter.In Friday's edition of her newsletter, Steinfeld talked about how she deals with her emotions when something triggers her.&quot;That hit me like bricks,&quot; Steinfeld said. &quot;If I’m bumping with this topic of ‘can you have it all?’, I probably need to turn to myself. Thinking back on the conversations I’ve had connected to the idea of ‘having it all’ where I left feeling bummed or discouraged or even more confused, I was totally looking for validation.&quot;My reaction — scheduling an emergency call with my therapist at 11pm to talk me down from my spiral — showed me that I didn’t actually want an honest answer; I wanted to hear some version of, “Of course, you got this. It’s all going to work out.” I think, in a way, we’re all looking for that when we seek advice on topics big or small,&quot; she added.Josh Allen's wife’s newsletter, Beau Society, is popular among fans and has around 87,000 subscribers. She shared her wedding details in May through the newsletter.Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, shares new update on her Beau Society newsletterJosh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, shared a new update about her Beau Society newsletter in an Instagram post on Friday.She revealed that her newsletter is now available on Substack:&quot;Beau Society is now on Substack!! I couldn’t be more excited about this. Link in bio x&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the 'about me' section on Substack, Steinfeld shared that she started the weekly newsletter from her kitchen table and also explained the origin of its name. She said 'Beau' is her nickname and the newsletter is named after it.Josh Allen is preparing for Week 8 after the Buffalo Bills’ struggles over the last two weeks. They had a solid start and won four games in a row, but have had consecutive defeats heading into the clash against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.