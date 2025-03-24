“That man is hurt” - NFL fans react to David Andrews’ comments on Patriots exit

Veteran center David Andrews was released by the New England Patriots this off-season in one of the many moves made under the new regime of head coach Mike Vrabel. Some thought it was surprising, including Andrews himself.

Shortly after his release, Andrews released a statement saying that he had been "living a pipe dream" in that he thought he'd be the one to make a decision on his Patriots exit:

“No one wants to get fired, even from the real world. I definitely respect their decision. Do I like it? No... I’ve had 10 years and never got fired. I was living a pipe dream that I would hopefully make the decision myself."

Upon hearing about Andrews' release, Patriot fans and fans across the football world couldn't help but feel for him. Many spoke about him being a true leader and stand-up guy and think he has every right to feel the way he is feeling following his release.

Here's how fans reacted:

“'I thought I could provide value. I was hoping that I could try to play and just try to get the ship in the right direction and help the organization and the community.' That man is hurt hurt. Damn."

"He took a massive pay cut to stay with us the last time he was an FA. He should be hurt," a fan said.

"Just re-sign this man, please. His current contract might not have been it, but get this dude back in here on a new deal please," a fan pleaded.

"I'm a team guy and all about doing things to help the team, in sports and in life. As I get older, I'm still this way, but I have sour feelings more. To wit: Are you really part of the team if they'll discard you like yesterday's trash?," a fan questioned.

Fans felt for David Andrews and he received a lot of support from Patriot fans who were upset to see them let him go. Many pointed out how much it hurts to see Andrews off the team while others thought he would have been a good leader for the new Patriots regime.

"Welp. So much for the "he was cut because he's retiring" crowd. Some of the quotes in this are absolutely brutal :( It seems like he was excited for the future with this new Pats regime," a fan replied.

"This hurts :(," a fan said.

"Damn that’s some real sh*t," a fan said.

Shoulder injury and age could be why the New England Patriots moved on from David Andrews

David Andrews during AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

There could be multiple reasons why the New England Patriots let go of David Andrews this offseason. The two main reasons though are health and age. Andrews suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against the San Fransico 49ers in Week 4 and missed the rest of the season.

Andrews will enter the season at 33 years old. Due to the combination of him getting older and the status of his shoulder, the Patriots and Vrabel may have thought it'd be better to move on from him now rather than later.

Do you think David Andrews will sign with another team or retire soon?

