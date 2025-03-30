"That would be nuts" - Rich Eisen makes feelings known on 49ers potentially trading Brock Purdy and drafting Shedeur Sanders

The San Francisco 49ers enjoyed the perks of franchise quarterback Brock Purdy earning less than a million in his first three seasons with the franchise. The last pick in the 2022 draft signed a $3.7 million rookie deal, allowing the team to load up on star players in their quest to win the Super Bowl.

However, the clock has run out, and the 49ers are now negotiating a contract extension with Purdy, which could reportedly cost as high as $55 million a year. Some fans are apprehensive about making the quarterback one of the highest-paid players in the league, with many arguing that his performances were a byproduct of the talent around him.

The team would no longer be able to load up the roster if their signal-caller was on a massive deal. Sports analyst Rich Eisen was asked by a fan on Saturday if the 49ers should consider trading Purdy to the Cleveland Browns for the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft and use that pick to land former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders. The analyst appeared to understand the logic behind the suggestion but labeled it as "madness."

"I think that would be nuts to do," Eisen said on his show. "And I understand that Shedeur Sanders would be starting from scratch, and you don't pay him the amount of money that a lot of people still think Brock Purdy is not worthy of ... I think that would be madness." (From 0:59)

Eisen reminded the caller that rookie quarterbacks often struggle and that Purdy's performances were an anomaly and not the norm:

"You just don't want to go into the rookie quarterback mosh pit and hope they turn out like Brock Purdy when you have the actual Brock Purdy."

Brock Purdy contract extension - Former NFL scout warns 49ers

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff is among those who believe the 49ers should hand Brock Purdy a new deal and tie his long-term future to the franchise. However, he claimed that signing him to an extension costing over $200 million may not be favorable for the team.

"Whenever they give him the contract—because if you tell me right now, it's like, 'Hey, they signed him to a contract and they gave him $100 million guaranteed,' I'd be like, 'Oh my God, it's one of the great steals of all time,' Middlekauff said on the 3 & Out podcast on Friday. "If you tell me they give him $200 million guaranteed, the conversation's different."(30:27)

The 49ers have let several stars walk in free agency and are willing to let more leave the team, presumably to clear cap space to accommodate Purdy's extension. However, it remains to be seen whether the team's final offer matches the quarterback's expectations.

