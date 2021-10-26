"That pursuit of perfection is kind of the sickness" - Tom Brady still not happy after 38-3 rout of Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a pretty outstanding game against the Chicago Bears last Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Brady attempted 36 passes, completing 20 of them for 211 yards (average of 5.9 yards per pass), four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 109.8.

The quarterback played so well that he did not even finish the 38-3 win, and second-string quarterback Blaine Gabbert had Tampa's last snap.

But such a dominant performance was not enough to make Brady happy. In fact, after the game, when driving home from the stadium, Brady was angry at himself because he knew his team could have had an even bigger win.

On his podcast "Let's Go" with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the quarterback revealed that he and the Buccaneers should have scored at least 50 points.

Brady not content with the Buccaneers' lopsided victory over the Bears

Here is what Brady had to say about Buccaneers' pursuit of their next championship:

I think that pursuit of perfection is kind of the sickness, I would say. [...]There's not the joy of the moment because as I've gotten older, I've wanted it to be perfect even though it's not a perfect sport. It's a little maddening, but at the same time, I think that's what keeps us going. You try to be perfect in an imperfect sport.

At 44 years of age, Brady keeps proving that the pursuit of perfection may be maddening and an endless uphill climb, but one that is possible. He is genuinely motivated to be the best, despite his age and tenure in the league.

Tom Brady refuses to rest on his laurels

After spending half his life in the NFL, Brady has amassed accolades and awards, which culminated into winning seven Super Bowl championships.

Winning at that clip does not come without hard work, dedication to his craft and his body, and help from the many great teammates in New England as well as Tampa.

Like all great players, Brady wants more and more. There is no ceiling to his ambition, and that is what makes the long-time New England Patriots quarterback scathe at the fact that a 35-point victory is enough to satisfy himself and his teammates.

Unquestionably, Brady knows that he and the team were as perfect as they could be against the Bears. Unfortunately, there is no true perfection. Fortunately, there is the pursuit.

