"That's not where the answer is": Deshaun Watson's coach drops cryptic comment on Colts choosing Daniel Jones as QB1 over Anthony Richardson

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:52 GMT
Richardson and Jones
Richardson and Jones

After months of uncertainty, the Indianapolis Colts have named Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Anthony Richardson, who started 15 games for the team in the past two years, will serve as the backup option.

Browns star Deshaun Watson's QB coach, Quincy Avery, shared his thoughts on the decision taken by the Colts. He shared a cryptic comment on X, writing:

"You guys keep trying to figure out why Anthony Richardson isn't the starter by watching tape, but that's not where the answer is. That's not where you'll find it."
On Tuesday, head coach Shane Steicher finalized the decision. He said that he believes in Daniel Jones' ability to lead the team to success in 2025. Anthony Richardson, who was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, shared starting quarterback duties with Joe Flacco last season.

Unfortunately, the Colts could only muster an 8-9 record while Richardson recorded 1,814 yards and eight TDs passing in 11 games. His debut campaign in 2023 was cut short after a season-ending injury in Week 5 against the Titans.

Daniel Jones himself has not had a good track record the past few seasons. During his six-season stint with the Giants, he helped them to the playoffs just once. The quarterback recorded 14,582 yards and 70 TDs passing.

In November 2024, the team decided to mutually part ways with Daniel Jones. He joined the Vikings that same month as a part of their practice squad. The quarterback was promoted to the active squad in January but did not see any playing time. In March, he agreed to a one-year deal worth $14 million to play for the Colts.

Anthony Richardson opens up about Daniel Jones being named as the Colts' starting quarterback

Anthony Richardson had a very candid response to losing the starting quarterback battle to the newcomer on the team.

While speaking with the media on Tuesday, he stated that he has 'no hard feelings' about the decision and is focused on developing his own game.

"You know, they made a decision. And that's the decision we got to live with. No hard feelings, there's nothing personal," Richardson said. "I just got to keep going, you know. I just can't let me not being the starter stop me from growing to be the person and player I'm supposed to be. I just gotta focused and keep grinding."

The Colts open the 2025 season with a Week 1 game against the Dolphins on Sept. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
