"That's bullying" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jerry Jones for 'flagrant disrespect' towards Micah Parsons amid All-Pro LB's contract drama

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith called out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for his treatment of Micah Parsons. The Cowboys have been in the news, with the franchise being in a stalemate with Parsons over his contract extension.Jones issued a five-word response to reporters on Monday when asked about the risk of trading Parsons or offering him a new deal.“All of it is risk,” Jones said.Smith described Jones’ treatment of Parsons as &quot;bullying.&quot;“I'm worried about the man,&quot; Smith said on Tuesday (1:12), via &quot;First Take.&quot; &quot;I really was because some of the stuff that he was saying made no sense whatsoever. It makes no sense. But then this year it took on a life of its own because of the flagrant disrespect that he has shown towards Micah Parsons.&quot;To talk with this young man, to know who you are as a businessman, and to talk to a 25 or 26-year-old football player and act like that's tantamount to an agreement without his representation. To go around talking as if you really did have an agreement. I don't know what anybody's talking about. That's taking advantage. That's bullying.”Parsons’ stay with Dallas has been a recurring question over the past few months. While the All-Pro linebacker requested for a trade, the team remains adamant in its decision not to move him. However, despite the dissatisfaction between both parties, Parsons is attending camp while nursing a back injury.He still has a season left on his contract, with the remainder of the deal worth over $24 million.Emmitt Smith clarifies the difference between his and Micah Parsons’ contract situationsMany compared the standoff between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys to a similar dispute 32 years ago with legendary running back Emmitt Smith. Smith demanded a record compensation of about $4 million from the team coming off a Super Bowl win.However, Smith discussed the difference between the two situations.“He has another year on his contract,&quot; Smith said on Tuesday, via &quot;First Take.&quot; &quot;There is a distinct difference. The media never should have called me a holdout because I didn’t have a contract. I’m here to set the record straight.The Cowboys will play their preseason opener on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.