  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "That's bullying" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jerry Jones for 'flagrant disrespect' towards Micah Parsons amid All-Pro LB's contract drama

"That's bullying" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jerry Jones for 'flagrant disrespect' towards Micah Parsons amid All-Pro LB's contract drama

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 12, 2025 19:42 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp (image credit: IMAGN)

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith called out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for his treatment of Micah Parsons. The Cowboys have been in the news, with the franchise being in a stalemate with Parsons over his contract extension.

Ad

Jones issued a five-word response to reporters on Monday when asked about the risk of trading Parsons or offering him a new deal.

“All of it is risk,” Jones said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Smith described Jones’ treatment of Parsons as "bullying."

“I'm worried about the man," Smith said on Tuesday (1:12), via "First Take." "I really was because some of the stuff that he was saying made no sense whatsoever. It makes no sense. But then this year it took on a life of its own because of the flagrant disrespect that he has shown towards Micah Parsons.
Ad
"To talk with this young man, to know who you are as a businessman, and to talk to a 25 or 26-year-old football player and act like that's tantamount to an agreement without his representation. To go around talking as if you really did have an agreement. I don't know what anybody's talking about. That's taking advantage. That's bullying.”
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Parsons’ stay with Dallas has been a recurring question over the past few months. While the All-Pro linebacker requested for a trade, the team remains adamant in its decision not to move him. However, despite the dissatisfaction between both parties, Parsons is attending camp while nursing a back injury.

He still has a season left on his contract, with the remainder of the deal worth over $24 million.

Emmitt Smith clarifies the difference between his and Micah Parsons’ contract situations

Many compared the standoff between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys to a similar dispute 32 years ago with legendary running back Emmitt Smith. Smith demanded a record compensation of about $4 million from the team coming off a Super Bowl win.

Ad

However, Smith discussed the difference between the two situations.

“He has another year on his contract," Smith said on Tuesday, via "First Take." "There is a distinct difference. The media never should have called me a holdout because I didn’t have a contract. I’m here to set the record straight.

The Cowboys will play their preseason opener on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications