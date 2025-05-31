"That's over for Christian McCaffrey" - Chris Broussard claims 49ers RB's best days are behind him after Kyle Shanahan's comments

Christian McCaffrey had an injury-riddled 2024 season, in which he played just four games for the San Francisco 49ers. It was a disappointing follow-up season for the running back, who won the Offensive Player of the Year award in the 2023 season.

Ad

Nonetheless, on Thursday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gave fans a promising update on McCaffrey's status, saying the RB "is ready as any player I’ve ever been around."

However, FS1 analyst Chris Broussard didn't appear to agree with Shanahan's claims, suggesting that McCaffrey's best days might be behind him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, I'll be excited that he is back," Broussard said on Friday's episode of 'First Things First.' "(But) I do now expect him to do what he did two years ago. I think that's over for McCaffrey. Like, I don't think we'll see it.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"And he was Offensive Player of the Year; that was a phenomenal season. But, he'll be turning 29 soon, and he's been injury-riddled his whole career. And that's probably why he's not a certain Hall of Famer or even close to a Hall of Famer. But, I think he'll be good, assuming he's healthy, they will have a good run game."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

McCaffrey recorded 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns on 272 carries for the 49ers in the 2023 regular season. He also contributed 564 yards and seven touchdowns on 67 receptions to win the Offensive Player of the Year award.

McCaffrey also led San Francisco to the Super Bowl that season, but his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle.

Although McCaffrey appears to have recovered from a PCL and Achilles injury from last season, there have been some doubts about whether he can return to his best for San Francisco in the 2025 season.

Ad

Everything Kyle Shanahan said about Christian McCaffrey's return from injury on Thursday

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey - Source: Getty

After Thursday's OTA session, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said:

Ad

"Christian is as ready as any player I’ve ever been around," Shanahan said. "Right now, he’s healthy as can be.

"We’ve got to kind of protect him from himself, but Christian has a good idea of what he needs to do right now. He’s doing a lot less than he normally would do, but I know he is excited on how healthy he feels and the fact that he can get out there."

Ad

In four games McCaffrey played last season, he posted 202 yards on 50 carries, while adding 146 yards on 15 receptions. The 49ers eventually finished with a 6-11 record, failing to make the playoffs.

McCaffrey is a critical part of San Francisco's offense, and it will be interesting to see whether he can get back to his best next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.