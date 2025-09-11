  • home icon
  "That's as close we can get to satisfaction": Tony Grossi envisions irony in Joe Flacco torching Ravens as Browns QB returns to previous home

"That's as close we can get to satisfaction": Tony Grossi envisions irony in Joe Flacco torching Ravens as Browns QB returns to previous home

By Nishant
Sep 11, 2025
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Joe Flacco will return to the city where he started his NFL journey as the Cleveland Browns prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The quarterback played 11 seasons for the Ravens before joining the Denver Broncos in 2019. NFL analyst Tony Grossi shared his honest feelings about his expectations for Sunday's game on ESPN Cleveland.

"There's one person in that locker room who probably knows this history, and he happens to be the starting quarterback," Grossi said. "Now, what a great story for me to write Sunday, where he goes back to Baltimore and beats the Ravens and sends them reeling to an 0-2 start with probably Cincinnati off to 2-0.
"To me that's as close as we can get to satisfaction, other than beating them in the playoffs or knocking them out of a playoff later down the road. But I'm going to definitely question Flacco today about his knowledge of the history. He knows it, I'm sure. And it would be a fascinating, fascinating story for him to go with 300 yards on them and send them to 0-2."
Flacco was drafted at No. 18 in the 2008 NFL draft by the Ravens. He led the franchise to its second-ever Super Bowl in the 2012 season. Baltimore flipped the quarterback for a 2019 fourth-round pick, sending him to Denver.

Joe Flacco played for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Browns and Colts before returning to Cleveland earlier this year. Both the Browns and the Ravens are coming off losses, and they will try to avoid a 0-2 start.

Joe Flacco on his relationship with Lamar Jackson

Rookie Lamar Jackson replaced Joe Flacco as the Ravens' starting QB in 2018 after the veteran picked up a hip injury. The Browns' QB1 was asked about his relationship with Jackson ahead of the fixture.

"We don't stay in touch, but we saw each other a couple years," Flacco said. "I think we put a smile on each other's faces. I enjoy being with him. ... When we see each other, it'll be like right back in 2018."
Jackson kept the QB mantle even after Flacco was cleared to play. The Ravens went 6-1 with the rookie at the helm.

Flacco, at 40, is the primary quarterback of the Browns' talented QB room. It remains to be seen if he can perform well against his former team.

Edited by Krutik Jain
