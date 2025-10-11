  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "That's not been consistent with his past": Pete Carroll calls out Geno Smith to fix key problem amid Raiders' offensive struggles

"That's not been consistent with his past": Pete Carroll calls out Geno Smith to fix key problem amid Raiders' offensive struggles

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 11, 2025 16:55 GMT
&quot;That
"That's not been consistent with his past": Pete Carroll calls out Geno Smith to fix key problem amid Raiders' offensive struggles

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll did not hold back when talking about quarterback Geno Smith’s recent play. As per ESPN reporter Ryan McFadden's tweet on Friday, Caroll feels Geno needs to throw the ball faster if the team wants to improve.

Ad

Right now, Geno takes about 2.97 seconds to throw, which is one of the slowest in the league.

“That’s not been consistent with his past, so we got to do better,” Caroll said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After the Raiders got crushed 40-6 by the Colts in Week 5, coach Pete Carroll admitted he was close to benching Geno Smith. He told reporters that he thought about pulling Geno during the game but decided to keep him in because the team needs reps and time to improve.

“I was thinking that if there was a reason to do that," Carroll said. "But here’s the reason why I didn’t do that. We need to stay out there and keep practicing."
Ad

The Raiders are 1-4, and their offense has been struggling badly. Geno Smith has thrown six touchdowns but also nine interceptions. His passer rating is 75.6 and his QBR is just 38.6, both near the bottom of the NFL.

The offensive line has also come under scrutiny for its poor pass protection.

The Raiders’ struggles mirror broader issues that have persisted from last season. Smith joined the Raiders on April 7 after being traded from the Seahawks.

Ad

Pete Carroll became the Raiders’ head coach on January 24, replacing Antonio Pierce. He has a Super Bowl win from his time with the Seahawks.

Smith and Carroll have a long history. Geno joined the Seahawks in 2019 as Russell Wilson’s backup. When Wilson was traded in 2022, Carroll made Geno the starter. They worked together for years in Seattle, and now in 2025, they’re back together with the Raiders.

Ex-Packers QB Kurt Benkert delivers harsh verdict on Geno Smith’s NFL future

After the Raiders’ brutal 40-6 loss to the Colts in Week 5, an ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert sounded the alarm on Geno Smith’s future in the NFL.

Ad
"It’s over for Geno Smith," Benkert tweeted on Sunday. Just a turnover machine no matter what way you spin it at this point."
Ad

After the loss to Colts, Smith addressed the situation candidly after the game.

“As the quarterback of this team, I hate where we are. I hate how it looks,” Smith said. “(What) the outside world (thinks), it cannot get to me. On the inside, I know what we’re doing and where we’re going. We just have to stay focused.”

The Las Vegas Raiders' next game is on Sunday, October 13, against Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications