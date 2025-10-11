"That's not been consistent with his past": Pete Carroll calls out Geno Smith to fix key problem amid Raiders' offensive struggles

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll did not hold back when talking about quarterback Geno Smith’s recent play. As per ESPN reporter Ryan McFadden's tweet on Friday, Caroll feels Geno needs to throw the ball faster if the team wants to improve.Right now, Geno takes about 2.97 seconds to throw, which is one of the slowest in the league.“That’s not been consistent with his past, so we got to do better,” Caroll said.After the Raiders got crushed 40-6 by the Colts in Week 5, coach Pete Carroll admitted he was close to benching Geno Smith. He told reporters that he thought about pulling Geno during the game but decided to keep him in because the team needs reps and time to improve.“I was thinking that if there was a reason to do that,&quot; Carroll said. &quot;But here’s the reason why I didn’t do that. We need to stay out there and keep practicing.&quot;The Raiders are 1-4, and their offense has been struggling badly. Geno Smith has thrown six touchdowns but also nine interceptions. His passer rating is 75.6 and his QBR is just 38.6, both near the bottom of the NFL.The offensive line has also come under scrutiny for its poor pass protection.The Raiders’ struggles mirror broader issues that have persisted from last season. Smith joined the Raiders on April 7 after being traded from the Seahawks.Pete Carroll became the Raiders’ head coach on January 24, replacing Antonio Pierce. He has a Super Bowl win from his time with the Seahawks.Smith and Carroll have a long history. Geno joined the Seahawks in 2019 as Russell Wilson’s backup. When Wilson was traded in 2022, Carroll made Geno the starter. They worked together for years in Seattle, and now in 2025, they’re back together with the Raiders.Ex-Packers QB Kurt Benkert delivers harsh verdict on Geno Smith’s NFL futureAfter the Raiders’ brutal 40-6 loss to the Colts in Week 5, an ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert sounded the alarm on Geno Smith’s future in the NFL.&quot;It’s over for Geno Smith,&quot; Benkert tweeted on Sunday. Just a turnover machine no matter what way you spin it at this point.&quot; After the loss to Colts, Smith addressed the situation candidly after the game.“As the quarterback of this team, I hate where we are. I hate how it looks,” Smith said. “(What) the outside world (thinks), it cannot get to me. On the inside, I know what we’re doing and where we’re going. We just have to stay focused.”The Las Vegas Raiders' next game is on Sunday, October 13, against Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.