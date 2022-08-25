"That's the CTE acting up" - Ex-NFL star Herschel Walker's climate change comment has social media in total disbelief

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is running for a US Senate seat to represent the state of Georgia against current senator Raphael Warnock. The former NFL player has made several statements, particularly about climate control, that have some people criticizing him strongly. Some are concerned that his career in the often brutal sport of football may have taken a toll over the years. The latest quote is as follows:

“They continue to try to fool you that they are helping you out. But they’re not. Because a lot of money it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?”

The quote hit Twitter not long after and reactions from users ran the gamut between disbelief and hilarity.

No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen @NoLieWithBTC Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in what is likely the most competitive Senate race in the nation, just said he opposes measures to protect the environment because “we have enough trees around here.” Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in what is likely the most competitive Senate race in the nation, just said he opposes measures to protect the environment because “we have enough trees around here.”

Four Seasons Total Landscaping @durbinwatson09



It's crazy that polls in GA are tied. The Warnock team really needs to take some lessons from team Fetterman. @NoLieWithBTC It's disturbing that the race is even this close. Where is Warnock's campaign? Why aren't they going after Walker?It's crazy that polls in GA are tied. The Warnock team really needs to take some lessons from team Fetterman. @NoLieWithBTC It's disturbing that the race is even this close. Where is Warnock's campaign? Why aren't they going after Walker?It's crazy that polls in GA are tied. The Warnock team really needs to take some lessons from team Fetterman.

Billy Corben @BillyCorben @NoLieWithBTC You see, Brian, we have good air. But the windmills decided to float the good air over to China because we have no border wall. And China has bad air, so their bad air brings Covid over to us and makes communism. Also, the economy. See you on Thursday for Sunday Night Football! @NoLieWithBTC You see, Brian, we have good air. But the windmills decided to float the good air over to China because we have no border wall. And China has bad air, so their bad air brings Covid over to us and makes communism. Also, the economy. See you on Thursday for Sunday Night Football!

ah okay then @TheFrankBlaha @NoLieWithBTC I’m slowly becoming more convinced that Herschel Walker’s campaign is some kind of warped performance art. @NoLieWithBTC I’m slowly becoming more convinced that Herschel Walker’s campaign is some kind of warped performance art.

Syrup Waster @MetalGeek7 @NoLieWithBTC Dude has exceeded the maximum allowed amount of concussions one may have to run for office. I know that's not a rule. But if it was, he'd be breaking it. @NoLieWithBTC Dude has exceeded the maximum allowed amount of concussions one may have to run for office. I know that's not a rule. But if it was, he'd be breaking it.

Shortly after ending his NFL career, he stated that he struggled with dissociative identity disorder and now feels he has it under control.

Herschel Walker isn't the first celebrity to throw his hat in the political ring

The race for the Georgia Senate seat remains close, with the former running back only trailing by single digits. Whether it’s his position as a retired NFL player or a case of voters sticking with their party no matter who the candidate is, it’s hard to say. But it wouldn’t be the first time an entertainer has won an election to an important political position.

Pro wrestler Jesse Ventura served as Governor of Minnesota, former Saturday Night Live alum Al Franken held office as a United States Senator. Perhaps the most famous instance was former actor Ronald Reagan, who was the 40th President of the United States. Walker is the latest in a line of celebrities to try their hand at politics.

He started his pro career with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL in 1983. After the league folded following the 1985 season, Walker was signed by the Dallas Cowboys and started an NFL career that spanned twelve seasons with four different teams.

Edited by James Meyers