"That’s more of a daydream": Emmanuel Acho fires back at Dan Orlovsky for believing in Mike McDaniel despite Dolphins' 0-3 start to 2025 NFL season

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho has disagreed with former quarterback Dan Orlovsky’s position on Miami Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel. Orlovsky passed a vote of confidence in the Dolphins coach in an X post on Saturday.

Ad

He wrote:

“I still believe in Mike McDaniel.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 I still believe in Mike McDaniel

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Acho fired back at Orlovsky’s position, quoting the former quarterback’s post and writing:

“Believe in him to do what, I guess is the question… believe in him to win the division? Hmm, when they blew the division with a 8-3 record while the Bills sat at 6-6, it undermined that belief.”

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho Believe in him to do what, I guess is the question… believe in him to win the division? Hmm, when they blew the division with a 8-3 record while the bills sat at 6-6, it undermined that belief. Believe in him to keep the team culture together? When Reek walked off the field @

Ad

He continued:

“Believe in him to keep the team culture together? When Reek walked off the field @ the end of last season, there went that belief. I believe in him to be a phenomenal offensive coordinator, I believe in him to keep the Dolphins 9-8 or 10-7… but believe in him to give Dolphins fans what they want, playoff wins? That belief isn’t substantiated by anything. That’s more of a daydream than belief.”

Ad

The Dolphins are off to a 0-3 start in Mike McDaniel’s fourth season in charge. He has led the team to three consecutive second-place finishes in the AFC East. His job has since been a subject of speculation, with his name appearing on virtually every list of NFL coaches on hot seats.

He will be hoping to buy himself more time when he leads the Dolphins to their next game on Monday against the New York Jets. The Jets, like Miami, are also on 0-3, making them a difficult opponent, as they would also be looking to break their losing streak.

Ad

Mike McDaniel confident Darren Waller is ready to return

33-year-old tight end Darren Waller is set to return to NFL action on Monday in Miami’s game against the Jets. The tight end last played an NFL game in 2023 but is coming out of retirement to make his Miami debut on Monday.

However, Mike McDaniel is confident about his readiness, telling the media on Saturday:

Ad

“He looks ready. He feels ready. There’s going to be those game day jitters that everyone loves as a player. I’m sure he’ll be very fired up to get the first rep out of the way. Excited to have him up.”

Waller’s return gives McDaniel more options to deploy on the offense as he continues looking for the code to unlock his team’s offensive capabilities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension