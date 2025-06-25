"That's extremely dangerous" - Cam Newton calls out Shedeur Sanders for multiple speeding violations, condemns Browns QB's indiscipline

Shedeur Sanders has found himself in hot water off the field after receiving two speeding tickets in June, one for driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, and another just days later for 101 mph in a 60 mph zone. The second incident occurred during Browns rookie orientation.

The situation escalated when Sanders missed a court appearance for the first ticket, though he later acknowledged his mistakes publicly, saying:

“I made some not great choices. I learn from them”.

On Wednesday, Cam Newton didn’t hold back on the latest episode of "4th & 1." Newton said his tough words came from experience, not dislike.

“Driving a hundred? I’ve done that, bro, " Newton said. "You ain't got to do that. And even though I’m using Shedeur’s name, I’m speaking to the masses. Going 101? That’s extremely dangerous.

"Invest in the driver. Just because you think you’re the man—ma’am, makes no difference—because when that vehicle swerves out of the way or loses control while swerving, it's over with for you. And you can’t pay your way when you’re trying to negotiate with the Grim Reaper. There’s only one of you—and we need you."

Newton also shared his wake-up call, a serious car crash earlier this year, where he spun into oncoming traffic.

“Every time I pull up to my driveway, I see a Rolls Royce, I see a Ferrari, I see a Bentley, I see a Maybach," he said. "I have everything. But right now, I don’t value those things. I value being able to say that I’m putting my children in position to never have to depend on football the way I needed to depend on football."

The Browns have addressed Sanders' speeding violation issue internally, and while some form of discipline may follow, it’s not expected to affect his reps or roster status yet.

Shilo Sanders trolled Shedeur Sanders for speeding violations

Shilo Sanders didn’t waste a second turning his brother, Shedeur Sanders' speeding saga, into comedy gold. While filming a vlog in Tampa, the Buccaneers' safety dropped this zinger. He said:

“We gotta be careful crossing the street, especially if Shedeur is out here.”

However, Shedeur took it in stride.

"C’mon bro. You can’t be trolling your own brother. The situation wasn’t funny, but how he said it was," the Browns QB said in a Twitch stream.

Earlier in April, Sanders was selected in the fifth round at No. 144 by the Cleveland Browns. Shilo, however, went undrafted but signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) just minutes after the final pick.

