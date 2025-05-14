"That's f**king miserable" - Travis Kelce has one major complaint with Chiefs-Chargers Week 1 game in Brazil

Travis Kelce did not hold back when speaking about the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

Ad

The Kansas City Chiefs' 35-year-old tight end is heading into his 13th season with the team. Just off a 25-pound weight reduction this offseason, Kelce has been "training like crazy" in the words of Kansas City coach Andy Reid, as per The Athletic.

On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce expressed his displeasure with playing Brazil (7:47):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This doesn't come out until Wednesday? Yeah, we're definitely playing in Brazil. I also heard those rumors. I'll be there playing football in the f***ing heat.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"There's just something about getting closer to the equator that I don't want to put on a football uniform doing that. I've been in Jacksonville in September and that's f***ing miserable."

Ad

The NFL had planned to officially reveal the Chiefs-Chargers matchup in São Paulo during its official schedule release on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT. The league had already announced most of its international games on Tuesday.

Travis Kelce is concerned about playing conditions in Brazil

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Kelce elaborated on his concerns about the playing conditions in São Paulo:

Ad

"I'd rather it be dry than humid. I'm sweaty. If it's hot and humid, and kind of what I'm expecting, I'm going to be miserable, but we're going to find a way to get a win."

Meanwhile, Kelce's focus is on physical conditioning this offseason. He recently revealed a 25-pound weight loss at the Amazon MGM Studios Upfront event in New York City. He displayed a noticeably trimmer physique in a gray suit with a graphic T-shirt.

Ad

This physical transformation aligns with comments Travis Kelce made after February's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In a text message shared by Pat McAfee on his show, Kelce wrote he was "gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop."

On a March episode of "New Heights," Travis Kelce emphasized his dedication to the Chiefs organization:

"I love so many people in Kansas City – in that facility, in the community – and it's home for me now. I don't want to leave that life yet."

The tight end's commitment to Kansas City remains strong despite the scheduling gripes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.