  "That's a flat-out lie" - Hall of Fame WR makes feelings clear on rumors of disrespecting Cowboys legend Michael Irvin

"That's a flat-out lie" - Hall of Fame WR makes feelings clear on rumors of disrespecting Cowboys legend Michael Irvin

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 03, 2025 14:35 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Hall of Fame WR makes feelings clear on rumors of disrespecting Cowboys legend Michael Irvin (Credits: IMAGN)

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens says he never blasted Michael Irvin as a report indicated. A report came out claiming Owens called Irvin the basement of the Hall of Fame.

A clip from the "It Is What It Is" podcast was posted on X on Friday. The video showed the host asking Irvin about Owens' comment, in which Owens referred to Irvin as a "fringe Hall of Famer."

However, after the post, Owens took to X to claim he never said that and has nothing but respect for Irvin.

"Stop with the LIES! I’m NEVER gonna disrespect Mike to say he’s in the basement of the Hall Of Fame! That’s a flat out LIE! Never said that! Don’t USE me for clickbait @nfldigest01 !!! Don’t do that!! That’s NOT COOL!," Owens wrote on X.

It's clear from his post that Owens has nothing but respect for Irvin and what he accomplished in his NFL career.

Irvin played for the Cowboys from 1988 until 1999 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007 and is considered one of the best receivers of his career. He finished his career with 11,904 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns and won three Super Bowls.

Owens, meanwhile, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and he finished his career with 15,934 receiving yards and 153 touchdowns.

Terrell Owens tried to come out of retirement to play for Bucs & Brady

Terrell Owens last played in 2022 in the Fan Controlled League, while his last game in the NFL came in 2010.

However, Owens tried to return to the NFL in 2021 as he wanted to play with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He says he would've helped replace Antonio Brown, but Owens claims Brady shot it down.

"Tom Brady ignored me," Owens said on "The Bubba Dub Show," via CBS. "It was at the end of the season. I didn't need to play a full season, and they just needed somebody to fill some holes with AB leaving at the receiver position.
"I reached out to him through Randy [Moss] and some other people, just to come in and play third down and red zone situations. You know this dude really ignored me. It just shows you the lack of respect there, but then when they get in front of you, they want to act like they respect you."

Owens finished his legendary career as a five-time All-Pro.

