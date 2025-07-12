“That’s where you get money at”: Stefon Diggs reveals mentorship plan for Patriots rookie Kyle Williams

Stefon Diggs knows what it takes to thrive as an NFL wide receiver. As he embarks on his first season in New England, the veteran is already offering that hard-earned wisdom to rookie Kyle Williams.

During a recent player-run minicamp at Davidson College, Diggs described the mentality he hopes to instill in Williams, who was the Patriots’ lone receiver drafted this spring.

The two met amid an offseason training session organized by quarterback Drake Maye, with teammates Kendrick Bourne and Pop Douglas also in attendance. The conversation took place on the blog, and Kendrick Bourne captured the three-day session for his YouTube channel, which was posted on Friday.

"Man, man, though, that's where you get money at… Good on good, I got to really win… I got to bring out the toolbox. I want him to have my whole little toolbox…" Stefon Diggs said. (Timestamp: 11:25)

His comments came while observing Williams' work with other Patriots receivers during the North Carolina gathering. Williams already offered a glimpse of his potential during the workout. At one point, he reeled in a difficult catch in the corner of the end zone, drawing cheers from Bourne and others watching nearby.

Stefon Diggs emphasizes complete system mastery

NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp - Source: Imagn

While Kyle Williams is just beginning his professional journey, Stefon Diggs is in the midst of a more personal challenge. He continues to rehab a torn ACL he sustained last season with the Houston Texans. This limited his participation in the mandatory minicamp, but despite the setback, he’s intent on learning every nuance of Josh McDaniels’ offensive design before he’s cleared for full contact.

"I'm studying, but it's really the route concepts, like basically, if you hear a word, you need to be able to know the word immediately, know the concept," Diggs said via Patriots Wire.

"I don't need to know exactly just what I got, I need to know what somebody to the right or to the left of me got—so what everybody got around me, how I'm going to get open or how I'm going to get somebody else open."

The Patriots are counting on Stefon Diggs’ experience and leadership to lift a receiving corps that struggled to produce consistent yardage last season. No New England wideout surpassed 650 yards in 2024, and it’s been six years since Julian Edelman last broke the 1,000-yard mark.

Williams will have to earn his snaps in a group that includes Douglas and second-year receiver Kayshon Boutte. But the rookie is determined to distinguish himself through reliability as much as raw athleticism. According to WEEI, he approaches every rep with a self-imposed rule: “Don’t drop the money.”

Training camp, which opens July 19, will be Williams’s first true test against a revamped Patriots secondary led by Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III.

