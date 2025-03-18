“That's a great fit” - ESPN analyst provides reasoning for Giants selecting Shedeur Sanders in new mock draft

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper released his latest mock draft, where he has the New York Giants selecting Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick. Kiper cited Sanders’ experience with big games as a key reason to project him to the Giants.

Kiper highlighted Sanders’ pass completion percentage despite a mediocre offensive line at Colorado.

“That's a great fit," Kiper said. "Over those two years, he completed 72% of his passes, 74% this past year. He never had a game less than 60% completion percentage, yet he was harassed. He was under duress all the time. Didn't throw many interceptions at Jackson State or at Colorado.

"So when you look at what he did there, despite having a poor, horrible offensive line two years ago, and not a great one this past year, he still lit it up, and he managed a game, and he won this past year at Colorado."

Sanders set a college career high in throwing yards with 4,134 in 13 games. He completed his four-year college football career with 14,327 passing yards. He also had 10 interceptions last season, which was the most in his career. He only threw three interceptions throughout the 2023 season.

Sanders would be a good fit with the New York Giants in the NFC East, according to Mel Kiper. He also mentioned the need for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to get this pick right. The duo were brought back despite a disappointing season in 2024 that led to the release of starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

“So for Shadeur Sanders, I think he's a perfect fit," Kiper added. "You got a coach, a GM picking their guy, getting their quarterback with the Giants in a division with Hurts, Prescott, and the emerging superstar in Jayden Daniels.

“You have to close that gap. You got to get right where those teams are. And I think Shadeur Sanders will give them that opportunity.”

In Mel Kiper’s previous mock draft, he had the Giants taking Sanders’ Colorado teammate Travis Hunter, leaving Sanders to be drafted by the New York Jets at No. 7.

Mel Kiper has quarterback Cam Ward going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans

Mel Kiper reported that the Tennessee Titans are leaning towards drafting University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick.

The Cleveland Browns would then take Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, leaving the Giants with the opportunity to draft Shedeur Sanders without having to trade future assets to move up.

